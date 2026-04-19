Phuket summit offers Thailand a premium wellness rebrand

That matters because the sector is still heavily tied to international demand. According to Sunai, foreign customers typically account for around 80% of the client base, depending on location, while Thai traditional and alternative medicine is still growing at a double-digit rate of roughly 10-11%. In other words, the summit may offer visibility, but lasting gains will depend on whether Thailand can convert that attention into a stronger domestic wellness ecosystem.

Regional rivals are not standing still

The urgency is sharpened by competition. Sunai warned that Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are all moving up in the global wellness market, even as Thailand’s tourism rebound has not been as strong as many in the industry had hoped. He said the private sector still believes in the quality of Thai wellness services, but wants wellness to be treated as a national mission rather than a short-lived campaign.

For Thailand, then, the Global Wellness Summit is more than a conference booking. It is a test of whether the country can turn global attention into a more premium, more investable and more durable wellness brand — and do so before regional rivals narrow the gap further.