Thailand showcases crackdown on ten-billion-baht border scam bases

The Third Meeting of the Consultation Mechanism between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and China is an important platform for carrying forward the momentum of the strategic partnership between Thailand and China, strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the meeting with Wang Yi, China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Before the meeting, Wang Yi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on 24 April 2026.

The Thai side underlined the government’s seriousness in moving ahead with the crackdown on “scammer networks” and supported cooperation with China to bring ringleaders and network members involved into legal proceedings in China.

The agenda was in line with Wang Yi’s tour of Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar between 22 and 26 April 2026.

Before travelling to Thailand, Wang Yi met Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, in Phnom Penh and urged Cambodia to eradicate scammer bases, before continuing to Thailand and Myanmar.

In the domestic sweep, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, or AMLO, has seized and frozen the assets of several individuals believed to be linked to transnational criminal organisations and scammer networks.

Among them are “Chen Zhi” and associates from Prince Holding Group, which has a major base in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Another case involves Kok An and associates, whose operation centres are in Cambodia, including a 25-storey building, an 18-storey building, the HISO Building and the Crown Casino building.