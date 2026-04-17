Bangkok fake MSG factory smashed in major cross-province crackdown

Following that arrest, officers from Economic Crime Suppression Division 1, working jointly with the FDA, searched a house in Soi Sakae Ngam 50 and found Kriangkrai (surname withheld), along with three workers, allegedly producing counterfeit MSG and seasoning powder imitating well-known brands, including Ros Dee and Ajinomoto.

The products were reportedly being made using substandard raw materials in unhygienic conditions.

During questioning, Kriangkrai allegedly confessed that he had been producing counterfeit goods for more than two years. He said the products were made to order, with production capacity reaching around 1,500 packets a day.

Once completed, the goods were either handed over at roadside meeting points or sent through private delivery firms to avoid inspection. A regular customer network then distributed the products for sale in Bang Khae market and Nong Khaem district.

In total, officers arrested seven suspects and seized 4,804 packets of fake MSG and 1,532 packets of counterfeit seasoning powder, along with a large quantity of raw materials and production equipment. Altogether, more than 24,918 items were confiscated.

The suspects were initially charged with counterfeiting and possessing for sale goods bearing forged trademarks belonging to others, using another person’s name or trademark to deceive consumers, producing and selling food with incorrect labelling, and manufacturing counterfeit food products.

They were handed over, along with the seized items, to investigators at Economic Crime Suppression Division 1 for legal action.

FDA officials also warned the public to be cautious when buying products, particularly seasonings, which are frequently counterfeited. Consumers were advised to carefully check product sources, labels and food registration numbers to protect their safety.