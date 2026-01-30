Vietnamese police seize over 7 tons of fake coffee made from soybeans

The Central Highlands is Vietnam’s primary coffee-growing region, and the country is the world’s largest producer of Robusta coffee, which is mainly used in instant coffee due to its bitter taste.

Luong Viet Kiem, the warehouse owner, confessed to mixing soybeans and flavouring agents with coffee beans to produce counterfeit ground coffee for the local market, the ministry reported. Kiem could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

The raid followed a prior search on Tuesday (๋January 27) of a truck carrying 1,056 bags of ground coffee (528 kilograms) that lacked proper documentation. Further investigations are ongoing.

"Fake coffee products are not uncommon, and they can be made from soybeans, corn, or even both," said Nguyen Quang Tho, a coffee trader from Dak Lak province. "Soybeans and corn are much cheaper than real coffee beans, but it's uncertain if drinking these fake products is safe."