Vietnamese police seize over 7 tons of fake coffee made from soybeans

Vietnamese police have launched a criminal investigation into a warehouse suspected of producing counterfeit coffee made from soybeans, following a raid earlier this week, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
During the operation in Lam Dong province, part of Vietnam's Central Highlands, police confiscated 4.1 tons of fake coffee products and 3 tons of raw materials.
The Central Highlands is Vietnam’s primary coffee-growing region, and the country is the world’s largest producer of Robusta coffee, which is mainly used in instant coffee due to its bitter taste.
Luong Viet Kiem, the warehouse owner, confessed to mixing soybeans and flavouring agents with coffee beans to produce counterfeit ground coffee for the local market, the ministry reported. Kiem could not be reached for comment by Reuters.
The raid followed a prior search on Tuesday (๋January 27) of a truck carrying 1,056 bags of ground coffee (528 kilograms) that lacked proper documentation. Further investigations are ongoing.
"Fake coffee products are not uncommon, and they can be made from soybeans, corn, or even both," said Nguyen Quang Tho, a coffee trader from Dak Lak province. "Soybeans and corn are much cheaper than real coffee beans, but it's uncertain if drinking these fake products is safe."
In the Central Highlands, coffee beans are being sold at around 100,000-100,500 dong ($3.86) per kilogram, roughly three times the price of soybeans.
This incident follows a 2018 case in the region where police arrested five individuals for allegedly using battery chemicals to dye waste coffee beans, which they then sold as black pepper.
Vietnam exported 1.6 million tons of coffee worth $8.9 billion last year, marking an 18.3% increase in volume and a 58.8% rise in value, according to official customs data.
Reuters