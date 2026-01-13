Thai GI coffee sales top THB1.49bn in 2025: IP Dept

Thailand’s GI-registered coffee products generated total sales of 1.497 billion baht in 2025 (B.E. 2568), with the top five items alone accounting for 1.318 billion baht, according to the Department of Intellectual Property.

Director-General Oramon Sapthaweetham said Thailand currently has 11 GI coffee registrations across eight provinces: Doi Tung (Chiang Rai), Doi Chang (Chiang Rai), Thep Sadet (Chiang Mai), Doi Suan Ya Luang Nan, Doi Muser Tak, Wang Nam Khiao (Nakhon Ratchasima), Dong Mafai (Nakhon Ratchasima), Ranong, Khao Thalu (Chumphon), Tham Sing Chumphon and Krabi Town coffee.

She said each GI coffee has distinctive characteristics linked to its production area — including altitude, rainfall, temperature, soil composition, and local farming know-how — which shape flavour, aroma and other unique qualities, creating strong economic value and consumer recognition.