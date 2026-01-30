Bank of Thailand to implement gold trading limits from March 1

Transaction limits and procedures

The new regulation stipulates that all gold transactions conducted via electronic systems in Thai baht must not exceed 50 million baht per day, per individual.

If an individual or business needs to exceed this limit, they must submit an application to the BOT in the prescribed format for approval. The BOT reserves the right to impose additional criteria or conditions as deemed appropriate.

These rules also extend to gold transactions conducted in foreign currencies, with the same procedures applied.

Prohibition on trading for others and legal compliance measures

In addition to transaction limits, the BOT has introduced stricter monitoring requirements. Service providers must ensure that gold buyers or sellers are only transacting on their own behalf and are prohibited from conducting transactions for others or in any manner that might bypass foreign exchange control laws.

Regarding payments, all transactions must be settled through the individual’s electronic payment system, with no allowances for offsetting debts or receiving payment in any form of difference.