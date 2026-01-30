Bank of Thailand to implement gold trading limits from March 1

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is moving forward with the regulation of gold trading via electronic systems outside the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), issuing a new announcement on the guidelines and procedures for currency exchange (Announcement No. 37).
This regulation sets a daily transaction limit of 50 million baht for buying or selling gold. Transactions exceeding this limit will require prior approval from the BOT through its online system before proceeding. This policy will come into effect on March 1.
The announcement, issued by the currency exchange control officer, aims to improve the supervision of domestic gold transactions in line with the digital economy and prevent capital flight that could potentially circumvent foreign exchange control laws.
Transaction limits and procedures
The new regulation stipulates that all gold transactions conducted via electronic systems in Thai baht must not exceed 50 million baht per day, per individual.
If an individual or business needs to exceed this limit, they must submit an application to the BOT in the prescribed format for approval. The BOT reserves the right to impose additional criteria or conditions as deemed appropriate.
These rules also extend to gold transactions conducted in foreign currencies, with the same procedures applied.
Prohibition on trading for others and legal compliance measures
In addition to transaction limits, the BOT has introduced stricter monitoring requirements. Service providers must ensure that gold buyers or sellers are only transacting on their own behalf and are prohibited from conducting transactions for others or in any manner that might bypass foreign exchange control laws.
Regarding payments, all transactions must be settled through the individual’s electronic payment system, with no allowances for offsetting debts or receiving payment in any form of difference.
Exemptions and conditions for returning gold
There are some exemptions to the regulation. The rules do not apply to gold transactions between service providers themselves, manufacturers of gold-related products, or cases where gold is sold via electronic systems on a single side of the transaction.
Additionally, individuals who have gold holdings exceeding 50 million baht in their trading accounts before January 31, 2026, are permitted to sell this gold back to the service provider without being subject to the new transaction limits.
The regulation, signed by Pimpan Charoenkwan, currency exchange control officer of BOT, was issued on January 29, 2026, and will take effect on March 1, 2026, providing businesses and investors with time to prepare their systems and ensure compliance.