Global gold demand hits record 5,002 tons, Thai investment highest in 12 years

The World Gold Council (WGC) reported that global gold demand in 2025 reached a record 5,002 tons, surpassing all previous records. This increase was driven by a growing demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amidst rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties. At the same time, Thailand saw its gold investment reach a 12-year high, totaling $6 billion—a 29% increase in demand for gold bars and coins.

The main drivers for gold’s performance were geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing US-Iran conflict, and the increasing interest from both central banks and retail investors looking to protect their assets. Globally, gold demand for investment hit a new record of 2,175 tons, largely driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which rose by 801 tons in total over the year.