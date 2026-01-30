Explosion at fireworks factory in Suphan Buri, casualties reported

Breaking News: Fireworks Factory Explosion in Suphan Buri, Multiple Casualties Reported

A devastating explosion occurred today at a fireworks factory in the Don Chedi district of Suphan Buri, near Wat Dong Kra Chao. The blast, which rocked the area with a loud noise, has caused extensive destruction to the factory and surrounding structures. Thick smoke is rising from the site, visible from a distance.

According to reports from the Suphan Buri Provincial Rescue Association, the explosion has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with many people severely wounded. Rescue teams are on-site working to provide urgent medical care and transport victims to nearby hospitals.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety, as there is concern about the possibility of further explosions. Emergency teams are prioritising access to the scene for medical personnel and are asking the public to avoid the area and give way to emergency vehicles.

The Suphan Buri Provincial Rescue Association is urging everyone to stay clear of the incident site and avoid the surrounding roads, particularly near Wat Dong Kra Chao, to allow rescue and medical teams to operate efficiently. Every second is critical in this ongoing emergency, and all efforts are focused on saving lives.