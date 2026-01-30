Explosion at fireworks factory in Suphan Buri, casualties reported

Breaking News: Fireworks Factory Explosion in Suphan Buri, Multiple Casualties Reported
A devastating explosion occurred today at a fireworks factory in the Don Chedi district of Suphan Buri, near Wat Dong Kra Chao. The blast, which rocked the area with a loud noise, has caused extensive destruction to the factory and surrounding structures. Thick smoke is rising from the site, visible from a distance.
According to reports from the Suphan Buri Provincial Rescue Association, the explosion has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with many people severely wounded. Rescue teams are on-site working to provide urgent medical care and transport victims to nearby hospitals.
Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure public safety, as there is concern about the possibility of further explosions. Emergency teams are prioritising access to the scene for medical personnel and are asking the public to avoid the area and give way to emergency vehicles.
The Suphan Buri Provincial Rescue Association is urging everyone to stay clear of the incident site and avoid the surrounding roads, particularly near Wat Dong Kra Chao, to allow rescue and medical teams to operate efficiently. Every second is critical in this ongoing emergency, and all efforts are focused on saving lives.
Update: Fireworks Factory Explosion in Suphan Buri, 1 Dead, 3 Injured
Initial reports confirm 1 death and 3 injuries. Emergency teams are on-site assisting the victims, and the public is urged to clear the way for emergency vehicles.
The Suphan Buri Provincial Rescue Association received a distress call regarding a severe explosion at a fireworks factory located behind Wat Dong Kra Chao, Moo 6, Rai Rod Subdistrict, Don Chedi District, Suphan Buri Province. The blast caused extensive damage to the factory structure, and a large cloud of smoke was visible from a distance.
Initial investigations at the scene revealed that several people had been injured, with one confirmed dead and several others critically injured, requiring immediate transport to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams are currently securing the area as there are concerns about potential further explosions. Efforts are focused on allowing medical teams to access the victims as quickly as possible.
Urgent Request: Clear the Way for Emergency Vehicles
The Suphan Buri Provincial Rescue Association has issued a public request for those in the vicinity to avoid the area and give priority to emergency vehicles to ensure swift assistance to the injured. Every moment counts in saving lives. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.
Latest Update on the Explosion
At 9:30 AM, the Suphan Buri Public Relations Office reported further details about the fireworks factory explosion in Rai Rod Subdistrict, Don Chedi District, Suphan Buri. The single-story factory building was completely destroyed, and the blast caused damage to surrounding structures. One male victim, aged 58, was confirmed dead, while three other males, aged 38, 49, and 58, were injured. The injured have been transported to Don Chedi Hospital.
The authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion and will provide updates as soon as the information is available.