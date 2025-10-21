Fire at firework factory in Phosa, Ang Thong, residents evacuated amid ongoing explosions

Officials in Ang Thong province reported a fire at a firework factory in Phosa subdistrict, Muang district, at around 12:00 PM on October 21. Several people have sustained burn injuries and were urgently taken to Ang Thong Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters have deployed multiple water trucks to the scene and are working to control the blaze, which is complicated by the presence of large quantities of explosive materials. Authorities are particularly concerned about the repeated explosions occurring on-site, which indicate a high risk of further, larger blasts.

For safety, all residents and non-essential personnel have been evacuated from the area. Emergency measures include cordoning off the danger zone and strictly prohibiting access from nearby communities.