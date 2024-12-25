Chadchart bans fireworks, floating lanterns for New Year celebrations

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday issued a ban on fireworks and floating lanterns for the New Year countdown in a bid to prevent fires.
The governor invoked Articles 23 and 32 of the Disaster Prevention Act to impose the ban. The announcement said that violators could be subject to three years in prison and/or a fine of 60,000 baht.
The announcement reasoned that since most Bangkokians will be out of the city during the long holidays, and the weather will be dry and breezy, fireworks and floating lanterns can very easily spark fires.
He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will set up a centre to monitor New Year festivities to prevent fires, accidents and crimes.
The announcement also said that organisers of countdown events should set up signs clearly showing entrances and exits. They should also ensure that all fire-prevention systems are functioning well.
Organisers of New Year events are also required to coordinate with emergency teams, so they can rush to help people in case of accidents. The venues should also have CCTVs to monitor activities, the announcement said.
Separately, Chadchart has instructed the BMA to check all fireworks factories and warehouses in the capital in advance to prevent fatal accidents during the holidays.
Those who want to set off fireworks or release lanterns to welcome 2025 are required to seek permission and provide safety measures with the request.
The ban aims to prevent a repeat of the Santika Pub tragedy in 2008, when 67 peoplewere killed and 103 injured in a fire.
However, several locations in Bangkok will still host pyrotechnic shows, including CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, EmQuartier, EmDistrict, IconSiam, Terminal 21 Asok, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery, to name a few.