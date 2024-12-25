Chadchart bans fireworks, floating lanterns for New Year celebrations

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday issued a ban on fireworks and floating lanterns for the New Year countdown in a bid to prevent fires.

The governor invoked Articles 23 and 32 of the Disaster Prevention Act to impose the ban. The announcement said that violators could be subject to three years in prison and/or a fine of 60,000 baht.

The announcement reasoned that since most Bangkokians will be out of the city during the long holidays, and the weather will be dry and breezy, fireworks and floating lanterns can very easily spark fires.