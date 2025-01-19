Five injured as firework sounds scare elephant in Nong Bua Lamphu

An elephant, whose owner illegally brought the animal inside the Nong Bua Lamphu Red Cross fair to beg for money, was frightened by firework sounds and ran away, knocking down five people who suffered minor injuries.

Police and provincial officials said the incident happened on Saturday night when the organiser of the Red Cross fair lit fireworks as part of the opening ceremony.

The shocking incident was partially captured in a short video clip by a local resident, identified by her Facebook name, Picky Phurada. The Reels clip, which was posted at 9.40pm, was taken after the elephant had already knocked a mother and daughter to the ground.