Cambodia shuts 91 casinos in online scam crackdown

The shutdowns form part of a wider campaign targeting scam compounds, illegal online operations and foreign criminal networks accused of using Cambodia as a base for digital fraud.

Cambodia said the campaign is a long-term effort requiring cooperation from domestic agencies, foreign governments and the wider public. The government also said the crackdown is intended to restore the kingdom’s international reputation and maintain public order.

More than 13,000 foreign nationals deported

Cambodian authorities said they had completed deportation procedures for 13,039 foreign nationals involved in online scam networks.

The government also reported a large outflow of people from the country as enforcement intensified, with more than 241,000 individuals leaving voluntarily between mid-January and April 19.

The figures underline the scale of Cambodia’s campaign against scam centres, which have drawn international concern over fraud, trafficking and forced labour.

Tougher law targets scam bosses

Cambodia also strengthened its legal framework earlier this month, with a new law on combating online scams promulgated on April 6, 2026.

Under the law, scam bosses whose operations lead to deaths can face 15 to 30 years in prison or life imprisonment. Ringleaders face five to 10 years in prison, or 10 to 20 years if their operations involve violence, torture, illegal detention, human trafficking or forced labour. General online scammers face two to five years in prison.

The law took effect immediately after being promulgated by royal decree signed by Acting Head of State Samdech Techo Hun Sen, following final approval by Cambodia’s Senate on April 3.

Regional pressure grows over scam networks

Cambodia’s crackdown comes as online scam operations across Southeast Asia face heavier international scrutiny.

The Associated Press reported that cybercrime has expanded sharply in the region, especially in Cambodia and Myanmar, with illegal networks linked to online fraud and human trafficking. US officials have also announced action against Southeast Asian cyber scam operations, including sanctions and criminal charges targeting alleged networks in Cambodia and Myanmar.

After Cambodia, Wang continued his regional tour to Thailand, where Chinese and Thai officials also discussed stronger cooperation against transnational crime and cyberscams.

The latest casino closures suggest Phnom Penh is attempting to show faster and more visible action as pressure builds from China, the United States and regional partners over the country’s role in the wider cyber-scam industry.