EXAT announces toll waiver for three expressways on Coronation Day

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), under the Ministry of Transport, has announced it will waive tolls on three expressway routes on Monday (May 4, 2026), to mark Coronation Day, from 12.01am to midnight, covering the following routes:
The toll exemption follows the government and Ministry of Transport policies, as stipulated in the amended concession agreement among EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).
It is intended to facilitate public travel during the holiday, help reduce people’s expenses and ease traffic congestion around expressway toll booths.