EXAT announces toll waiver for three expressways on Coronation Day

SUNDAY, MAY 03, 2026
EXAT announces toll waiver for three expressways on Coronation Day

The measure applies from 12.01am to midnight on Monday (May 4, 2026) across the Chalerm Mahanakorn, Si Rat and Udon Ratthaya routes.

  • The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will waive tolls on Monday, May 4, 2026, to mark Coronation Day.
  • The toll exemption applies to three routes: the Chalerm Mahanakorn, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways.
  • The waiver will be in effect for the entire day, from 12:01 am to midnight, to facilitate public travel and reduce traffic.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), under the Ministry of Transport, has announced it will waive tolls on three expressway routes on Monday (May 4, 2026), to mark Coronation Day, from 12.01am to midnight, covering the following routes:

  • Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway (Din Daeng-Bang Na-Dao Khanong), 21 toll booths
  • Si Rat Expressway (Chaeng Watthana-Bangkhlo-Srinagarindra), 32 toll booths
  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret), 10 toll booths

The toll exemption follows the government and Ministry of Transport policies, as stipulated in the amended concession agreement among EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).

It is intended to facilitate public travel during the holiday, help reduce people’s expenses and ease traffic congestion around expressway toll booths.

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