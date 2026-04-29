Fares on Transport Co and private buses drop by 3 satang as diesel eases

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has reduced fares for Transport Co interprovincial buses and private joint-service buses by 3 satang per kilometre per seat, with the new rates taking effect from today (April 29).
Sorapong Paitoonphong, director-general of the DLT, said the Transport Ministry had instructed the department to closely monitor volatile diesel prices, which directly affect bus operators’ cost structures and liquidity.
He said the DLT had previously held discussions with bus operators nationwide to hear their concerns and work together on ways to respond to pressure from fuel-price volatility, particularly following the conflict in the Middle East.
As diesel prices had recently declined, with the current price standing at 40.20 baht per litre, the subcommittee responsible for considering transport fare rates approved a reduction in fares for Category 2 buses, which operate between Bangkok and the provinces, and Category 3 buses, which operate between provinces.
The fare cut is set at 3 satang per kilometre per seat. For example, a 100-kilometre journey will be reduced by 3 baht per seat. The new fares take effect from today. Other fare exemptions or discounts will continue to follow the previously approved criteria.
The DLT said the latest reduction was calculated using an updated cost-based formula reflecting current conditions, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Energy Index and labour costs. The formula is designed to allow fares to move both up and down in line with actual cost changes.
The department said the adjustment would help operators collect fares that better reflect real operating costs while allowing them to continue providing services. It said the measure was also intended to help ease the cost-of-living burden on the public.