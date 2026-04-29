Fares on Transport Co and private buses drop by 3 satang as diesel eases

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has reduced fares for Transport Co interprovincial buses and private joint-service buses by 3 satang per kilometre per seat, with the new rates taking effect from today (April 29).

Sorapong Paitoonphong, director-general of the DLT, said the Transport Ministry had instructed the department to closely monitor volatile diesel prices, which directly affect bus operators’ cost structures and liquidity.

He said the DLT had previously held discussions with bus operators nationwide to hear their concerns and work together on ways to respond to pressure from fuel-price volatility, particularly following the conflict in the Middle East.