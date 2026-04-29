J.D. Pools Charges into 30th Year, Solidifying Leadership in Swimming Pool Innovation Across All Sectors

Now a trusted partner for both the private sector and government agencies, the company recently highlighted its milestone achievement of constructing four Olympic-standard swimming pools. Furthermore, J.D. Pools has partnered with Local Administrative Organizations (LAOs) to develop 30 budget-friendly swimming facilities for Child Development Centers nationwide. To celebrate this 30-year milestone, the company is offering a major giveaway at the Architect’69 expo, with discount coupons ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 Baht.
Mr. Thanusak Phungdet, CEO and Managing Director of J.D. Pools Co., Ltd., stated during the brand's 29th-anniversary celebration that the successful installation of over 18,800 pools nationwide is a testament to consumer trust and product quality. Heading into its third decade, J.D. Pools is positioned as a comprehensive national distributor catering to every segment of the swimming pool industry.
While J.D. Pools has long been the choice for residential pools, luxury villas, hotels, and condominiums, the company has recently gained significant traction in the public sector. The firm was trusted to construct Olympic-standard swimming pools for four major government entities:
These large-scale projects utilize advanced construction technologies and sophisticated water quality control systems.
In a move toward social responsibility, J.D. Pools is collaborating with Local Administrative Organizations (LAOs) to provide affordable, high-quality swimming pools for Child Development Centers (CDC) nationwide. By utilizing proprietary innovations such as iSteel, Composite Pools, and iPanel Liner Pools, the company can deliver durable, rapid-build pools within a budget of 500,000 THB.
“The creation of pools for child development centers offers more than just opportunity for children to learn how to swim and engage in healthy exercise; it is a life-saving initiative to reduce drowning rates among Thai children,” said Mr. Thanusak. “We are delighted that numerous LAOs recognize the importance of water safety. J.D. Pools is proud to have been entrusted with the construction of over 30 such facilities across the country.”
J.D. Pools continues to lead the market through a blend of in-house research and development, and global partnerships. Key technologies currently driving the brand include:
To celebrate its 30th year, J.D. Pools is introducing premium salt and chemical water maintenance products that are high quality and safe for health, available to Thai customers at special prices. Furthermore, the company will debut the "Ice Bath" — a specialized cold-plunge tub designed for athletes and wellness enthusiasts — at the Architect'26 expo.
Exclusive Anniversary Promotions:
Visit J.D.Pools at Architect’26 Expo, booth S404 from April 28 to May 3, 2026, at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. For more information, please visit www.jdpools.com.