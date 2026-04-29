J.D. Pools Charges into 30th Year, Solidifying Leadership in Swimming Pool Innovation Across All Sectors

Now a trusted partner for both the private sector and government agencies, the company recently highlighted its milestone achievement of constructing four Olympic-standard swimming pools. Furthermore, J.D. Pools has partnered with Local Administrative Organizations (LAOs) to develop 30 budget-friendly swimming facilities for Child Development Centers nationwide. To celebrate this 30-year milestone, the company is offering a major giveaway at the Architect’69 expo, with discount coupons ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 Baht.

Mr. Thanusak Phungdet, CEO and Managing Director of J.D. Pools Co., Ltd., stated during the brand's 29th-anniversary celebration that the successful installation of over 18,800 pools nationwide is a testament to consumer trust and product quality. Heading into its third decade, J.D. Pools is positioned as a comprehensive national distributor catering to every segment of the swimming pool industry.

While J.D. Pools has long been the choice for residential pools, luxury villas, hotels, and condominiums, the company has recently gained significant traction in the public sector. The firm was trusted to construct Olympic-standard swimming pools for four major government entities:

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO)

Lopburi Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO)

Bangkok Naval Base

Phang Nga Naval Base

These large-scale projects utilize advanced construction technologies and sophisticated water quality control systems.