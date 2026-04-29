CKPower Receives Two Awards at the Thailand-Japan Decarbonization Award 2026

The two award-winning projects from the TJDA are as follows:

The “Waste and Wastewater Management in Power Generation Processes” project at Bangpa-in Cogeneration Power Plant focuses on efficient water resource management in electricity generation. The project emphasizes optimizing lubricating oil management to reduce waste, as well as enhancing water efficiency in the cooling system (cooling Tower) through chemical control adjustments to enable greater water reuse. The project has reduced water consumption by over 743 million liters, generating cost savings of more than THB 19.5 million. It has also reduced lubricating oil usage by over 28,000 liters, resulting in additional savings of more than THB 2.6 million. Importantly, the project has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 95,000 kg CO₂e. In the long term, the initiative will be further expanded to utility systems to enhance efficiency and continue reducing waste. The “Waste to Value - Hinghoi: Preserving and Restoring Natural Resources” project at Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant transforms organic waste from food scraps within the plant into soil improvement materials. The initiative further supports environmentally friendly agriculture while promoting environmental awareness among youth and local communities. The project has reduced carbon dioxide emissions from waste burning by over 3,840 kg CO₂e equivalent, while producing up to 2,665 kilograms of soil conditioners per year. These materials are distributed to communities surrounding the power plant, helping reduce fertilizer expenses by more than THB 72,900 annually. Moving forward, the project aims to expand local collaboration networks to drive community-based innovation that maintains environmental balance, supports chemical-free agriculture, and reinforces the role of the private sector in creating shared value for society.

"Receiving these two awards reflects CKPower’s proven capabilities and tangible achievements, in line with the evaluation criteria of the TJDA 2026. This is demonstrated through the development and application of technology and knowledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Company also promotes employee engagement to raise awareness of energy conservation and environmental stewardship across its value chain, as it advances toward its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050" Mr. Thanawat added.

About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.