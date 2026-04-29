CKPower Receives Two Awards at the Thailand-Japan Decarbonization Award 2026

Bangkok (April 29, 2026) – CK Power Public Company Limited or CKPower (SET: CKP), one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, received two awards at the Thailand-Japan Decarbonization Award (TJDA) 2026. The Company was honored with the Golden Award for its “Waste and Wastewater Management in Power Generation Processes” project at Bangpa-in Cogeneration Power Plant, and the Silver Award for its "Waste to Value - Hinghoi: Preserving and Restoring Natural Resources" project at Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant. The awards were organized by the Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan) (TPA) to recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in developing and applying technologies and innovations that deliver tangible greenhouse gas emissions reductions. On this occasion, Ms. Tuangporn Bunyasaranand, Assistant Managing Director Corporate Communication and Sustainability Management, and Mr. Anuwat Sasakul, Operation Manager, represented the Company in receiving the awards from Professor Dr. Supachai Pathumnakul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Thailand, at the Grand Hall, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangna, Bangkok.
Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower Public Company Limited, stated that the Company is committed to enhancing its power generation processes in the long term through the application of appropriate technologies and innovations in environmental management, energy management, and climate change. This is carried out alongside the development of employees’ knowledge and capabilities, with a strong emphasis on fostering innovation and promoting an innovation-driven culture within the organization. This approach enables employees to actively participate in developing and advancing practical solutions for greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Such efforts not only enhance operational efficiency and optimize resource utilization, but also create positive impacts on the environment and communities, while strengthening energy security and delivering sustainable value to stakeholders over the long term.
The two award-winning projects from the TJDA are as follows:
"Receiving these two awards reflects CKPower’s proven capabilities and tangible achievements, in line with the evaluation criteria of the TJDA 2026. This is demonstrated through the development and application of technology and knowledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Company also promotes employee engagement to raise awareness of energy conservation and environmental stewardship across its value chain, as it advances toward its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050" Mr. Thanawat added.
About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):
CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.