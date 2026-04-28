Healthspan for Pets: The New Trend Reshaping the FMCG Landscape

Pet-Centric: Starting with Our 'Beloved Pets'

Every LovliTails product is developed under a Pet-Centric concept, placing pets at the center, guided by five key principles: scents pets genuinely enjoy, natural gentleness, a pH value optimized for pet skin, innovative odor control free from harsh chemicals, and rigorous product testing by veterinarians. Embodying this Pet-Centric philosophy, LovliTails features "real pets" in the roles of brand representatives: "Boss Lov", an adventurous dog; and "Lady Lilly", a meticulous cat. This initiative transcends mere brand imaging; it underscores the belief that "decisions should originate from the user"—meaning, the actual behavior and needs of pets are fundamental. This approach distinctly differentiates us from other market brands.



From Products…to a Pet Care Ecosystem

In just one year, LovliTails has expanded its product portfolio to 15 SKUs, encompassing a range of cleaning and home hygiene products including dog and cat shampoos, dish and toy cleaners for dogs, wet wipes, and floor cleaners. The brand also consistently introduces new innovations, such as products for long-haired pets, coat-conditioning sprays, and pet-friendly reed diffusers designed with scents that are safe for pets. This success is reflected in consistently growing sales, with a projected target of 100 million baht within three years. LovliTails aims to become the top-of-mind brand for everyday pet care products in the near future.

"In the future, pets will not only enjoy longer lifespans but also richer, more fulfilling lives at every stage. LovliTails, therefore, is not merely a brand; it stands as a testament to establishing new benchmarks for modern pet care, because we believe that every extra second for our 'beloved pets' is the most precious gift for all 'Pet Parents'," Nitchamon concluded.

The overall Thai pet industry continues its robust growth despite economic challenges, driven by Pet Humanization behavior. This trend has fueled an average market value expansion of approximately 10% annually over the past 1-3 years. The estimated value of the Thai pet market in 2026 is projected to reach approximately 101 billion baht (Source: ttb analytics).

Explore LovliTails products at Pet Expo Thailand 2026, Booths P217-218, P259-P260, from April 30 – May 3, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event will feature numerous activities for Pet Parents, and visitors can meet “Boss Lov” and “Lady Lilly” at the LovliTails booth.

Stay updated on NEO Corporate at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057112885282 and LovliTails Thailand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569685147100

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