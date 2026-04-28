Healthspan for Pets: The New Trend Reshaping the FMCG Landscape

In an era where the definition of "HOME" has evolved, pets are no longer merely guard animals or companions. They have been elevated to important family members, or "Beloved Children," to whom owners are dedicated, aiming for the longest possible shared life. The phenomenon of Pet Humanization has shifted the care philosophy from simply focusing on lifespan to prioritizing "Quality of Life." This is the origin of "Healthspan for Pets," which is fast becoming a new direction for the global pet industry and is increasingly influencing FMCG product development.
Current consumer expectations are compelling the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) market to adapt significantly. Shifting from a focus purely on "Functional Efficiency," consumer demand now extends to "Safety and Long-term Health Outcomes," especially among Pet Parents. They are not just seeking cleanliness but require assurance that household products will not adversely affect their pets' health. This encompasses daily concerns like the smell of food bowls that pets dislike, skin irritation, or pets licking the floor. These seemingly minor details underscore how everyday household items can profoundly impact pets' health.
Amidst this transformation, NEO Corporate Public Company Limited (NEO), as a Segment Creator, has entered the pet market with its LovliTails brand, offering cleaning products and pet supplies. Positioned as the 1st Mover in the Preventive Wellness segment, LovliTails clearly drives a Pet Care Premiumization strategy.
Nitchamon Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Business Innovation at NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, a leading Thai FMCG innovator, stated, "Introducing the LovliTails brand to the pet care market is not merely an ordinary product line expansion. Rather, it involves laying the strategic foundation to set new market standards as a '1st Mover,' particularly in the realm of preventive pet care, a segment that has been largely underserved."
Nitchamon further elaborated, "The key highlight that positions LovliTails as a 'Wow Factor' for pet lovers is the development of products with fragrances designed to appeal to owners while being genuinely enjoyed by pets. These 'Pet-Friendly Fragrances' are gentle and harmless to pets' respiratory systems. Furthermore, we integrate innovation with 'Food Grade' safety standards and 'Nature-Based Solutions,' mirroring those used for human products. A crucial pain point for pet parents is the concern about chemical residues. Our core mission, therefore, is to transform this anxiety into complete peace of mind with every use."
Every LovliTails product is developed under a Pet-Centric concept, placing pets at the center, guided by five key principles: scents pets genuinely enjoy, natural gentleness, a pH value optimized for pet skin, innovative odor control free from harsh chemicals, and rigorous product testing by veterinarians. Embodying this Pet-Centric philosophy, LovliTails features "real pets" in the roles of brand representatives: "Boss Lov", an adventurous dog; and "Lady Lilly", a meticulous cat. This initiative transcends mere brand imaging; it underscores the belief that "decisions should originate from the user"—meaning, the actual behavior and needs of pets are fundamental. This approach distinctly differentiates us from other market brands.
In just one year, LovliTails has expanded its product portfolio to 15 SKUs, encompassing a range of cleaning and home hygiene products including dog and cat shampoos, dish and toy cleaners for dogs, wet wipes, and floor cleaners. The brand also consistently introduces new innovations, such as products for long-haired pets, coat-conditioning sprays, and pet-friendly reed diffusers designed with scents that are safe for pets. This success is reflected in consistently growing sales, with a projected target of 100 million baht within three years. LovliTails aims to become the top-of-mind brand for everyday pet care products in the near future.
"In the future, pets will not only enjoy longer lifespans but also richer, more fulfilling lives at every stage. LovliTails, therefore, is not merely a brand; it stands as a testament to establishing new benchmarks for modern pet care, because we believe that every extra second for our 'beloved pets' is the most precious gift for all 'Pet Parents'," Nitchamon concluded.
The overall Thai pet industry continues its robust growth despite economic challenges, driven by Pet Humanization behavior. This trend has fueled an average market value expansion of approximately 10% annually over the past 1-3 years. The estimated value of the Thai pet market in 2026 is projected to reach approximately 101 billion baht (Source: ttb analytics).
Explore LovliTails products at Pet Expo Thailand 2026, Booths P217-218, P259-P260, from April 30 – May 3, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event will feature numerous activities for Pet Parents, and visitors can meet “Boss Lov” and “Lady Lilly” at the LovliTails booth.
Stay updated on NEO Corporate at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057112885282 and LovliTails Thailand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569685147100
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