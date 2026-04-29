Thailand Draws Over 1 Trillion Baht in Q1 Investment, Led by Digital and AI

Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), said that despite global volatility and shifting production bases, Thailand continues to draw strong investor interest. In the first quarter, 624 projects were submitted with combined investment value of 1,016,962 million Baht — about 2.4 times the value recorded in the same period last year, driven by large-scale projects in the Digital and Electronics sectors. This reflects investor confidence in Thailand's potential as a base for high-technology investment. The five industries with the highest investment value were as follows:
Other target industries also drew significant investment. Automotive & Parts attracted 13,328 million Baht (416.5 million USD) across 63 projects, including upgrades to vehicle production lines for new technologies, automotive and aircraft tire manufacturing, and other auto components. Minerals, Metals, and Materials reached 11,739 million Baht (366.8 million USD) from 63 projects; Petrochemicals & Chemicals 10,717 million Baht (334.9 million USD) across 65 projects; and Machinery, Automation, and Robotics 8,081 million Baht (252.5 million USD) from 38 projects.
FDI continued to expand, with 427 projects submitted and combined investment value of 965,869 million Baht (30.2 billion USD). The top 10 countries/economies by investment value were Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Sweden.
Applications under the BOI's Smart and Sustainable Industry measure — which supports upgrading existing operations — continued to draw strong interest. In Q1 2026, 61 applications were submitted with combined investment of 7,071 million Baht (221.0 million USD). Most projects involve energy savings, renewable-energy use, machinery upgrades, automation and robotics adoption, and digital technologies to improve efficiency.
In Q1 2026, the BOI approved 649 projects with combined investment value of 330,132 million Baht (10.3 billion USD). These projects are expected to draw on more than 200 billion Baht (6.25 billion USD) of domestic raw materials per year, create over 42,000 jobs for Thai workers, and add more than 520 billion Baht (16.2 billion USD) in annual export value.
"First-quarter investment applications above 1 trillion Baht are a clear signal that Thailand is shifting from a traditional manufacturing base to a base for the industries of the future — led by Digital and the AI supply chain, which has become the backbone of the global economy. In a challenging global environment, Thailand has shown it is ready to host investment from around the world, especially in advanced technology. Our strengths run deep: infrastructure, a stable power grid, clean-energy capacity, quality talent, a robust supply chain, government support, and a position outside geopolitical conflict. The BOI will keep working proactively to anchor Thailand as the region's investment hub and to build the new industries that will power growth and create meaningful jobs for Thai people in the years ahead," Mr. Narit said.