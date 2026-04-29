Thailand Draws Over 1 Trillion Baht in Q1 Investment, Led by Digital and AI

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Overview:

FDI continued to expand, with 427 projects submitted and combined investment value of 965,869 million Baht (30.2 billion USD). The top 10 countries/economies by investment value were Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Sweden.



Driving Smart and Sustainable Industry Forward:

Applications under the BOI's Smart and Sustainable Industry measure — which supports upgrading existing operations — continued to draw strong interest. In Q1 2026, 61 applications were submitted with combined investment of 7,071 million Baht (221.0 million USD). Most projects involve energy savings, renewable-energy use, machinery upgrades, automation and robotics adoption, and digital technologies to improve efficiency.



Approvals and Economic Impact:

In Q1 2026, the BOI approved 649 projects with combined investment value of 330,132 million Baht (10.3 billion USD). These projects are expected to draw on more than 200 billion Baht (6.25 billion USD) of domestic raw materials per year, create over 42,000 jobs for Thai workers, and add more than 520 billion Baht (16.2 billion USD) in annual export value.

"First-quarter investment applications above 1 trillion Baht are a clear signal that Thailand is shifting from a traditional manufacturing base to a base for the industries of the future — led by Digital and the AI supply chain, which has become the backbone of the global economy. In a challenging global environment, Thailand has shown it is ready to host investment from around the world, especially in advanced technology. Our strengths run deep: infrastructure, a stable power grid, clean-energy capacity, quality talent, a robust supply chain, government support, and a position outside geopolitical conflict. The BOI will keep working proactively to anchor Thailand as the region's investment hub and to build the new industries that will power growth and create meaningful jobs for Thai people in the years ahead," Mr. Narit said.