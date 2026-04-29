Cheap goods scheme expands to all 878 district offices

The government will expand the “Thai Helps Thai” scheme to all 878 district offices nationwide from May 1, giving people easier access to discounted daily consumer goods as household budgets come under pressure from rising living costs and energy-related economic uncertainty.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Perdwivattana said on Wednesday (April 29) that the scheme is designed to help ease the cost-of-living burden by making low-priced essential goods available through more channels, including district offices, major retailers, local shops and online platforms.
The nationwide kick-off will take place on Friday (May 1), with sales points operating at district offices across the country every Friday throughout May — on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
The Department of Business Development under the Commerce Ministry is working with the Department of Provincial Administration under the Interior Ministry and modern trade operators including Makro, Lotus’s, Big C, TOPS and Go Wholesale to set up “Thai Helps Thai” sales points.
The aim is to make discounted goods more accessible to people close to home, especially in local communities where families are looking for ways to reduce daily expenses.
The goods offered under the scheme include house-brand products from modern wholesale and retail operators, covering more than 3,000 essential consumer items. Discounts will be offered at up to 58%, while alternative brand products will also join the promotional campaigns.
The district-office roll-out builds on the first phase of the “Thai Helps Thai” scheme, which began on April 1 through major wholesale and retail stores.
The programme has since expanded to local retail shops and online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, GrabMart and LINE MAN, allowing consumers to access discounted products both offline and online.
Lalida said the latest expansion is intended to ensure that people in all parts of the country can benefit from the scheme more conveniently and fairly.
The second phase will also focus on supporting Thai small and medium-sized enterprises.
The government plans to pilot support for 2,000 Thai SME operators by helping them place their products on online platforms, giving them wider market access and new sales opportunities.
Support measures will include free delivery assistance and 500,000 discount coupons worth THB100 each. Private online platforms will also waive GP fees to reduce operating costs for participating businesses.
The scheme comes as Thailand faces added economic pressure from global energy volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East and disruption risks around key oil transport routes.
The government has also moved to strengthen energy security, including boosting reserves and managing safe passage for Thai oil tankers, after global oil prices rose sharply amid the Middle East crisis.
Against this backdrop, the “Thai Helps Thai” scheme is being positioned as a practical cost-of-living measure, aimed at helping consumers buy essential goods at lower prices while giving small businesses more sales channels.
People can buy “Thai Helps Thai” products at all 878 district offices nationwide from May 1 onwards.