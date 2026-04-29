Cheap goods scheme expands to all 878 district offices

Scheme builds on April launch

The district-office roll-out builds on the first phase of the “Thai Helps Thai” scheme, which began on April 1 through major wholesale and retail stores.

The programme has since expanded to local retail shops and online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, GrabMart and LINE MAN, allowing consumers to access discounted products both offline and online.

Lalida said the latest expansion is intended to ensure that people in all parts of the country can benefit from the scheme more conveniently and fairly.

SMEs to gain online sales support

The second phase will also focus on supporting Thai small and medium-sized enterprises.

The government plans to pilot support for 2,000 Thai SME operators by helping them place their products on online platforms, giving them wider market access and new sales opportunities.

Support measures will include free delivery assistance and 500,000 discount coupons worth THB100 each. Private online platforms will also waive GP fees to reduce operating costs for participating businesses.

Energy crisis adds pressure to living costs

The scheme comes as Thailand faces added economic pressure from global energy volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East and disruption risks around key oil transport routes.

The government has also moved to strengthen energy security, including boosting reserves and managing safe passage for Thai oil tankers, after global oil prices rose sharply amid the Middle East crisis.

Against this backdrop, the “Thai Helps Thai” scheme is being positioned as a practical cost-of-living measure, aimed at helping consumers buy essential goods at lower prices while giving small businesses more sales channels.

People can buy “Thai Helps Thai” products at all 878 district offices nationwide from May 1 onwards.

