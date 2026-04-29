Digital Dominance: E-Commerce Now the 'Backbone' of Thai Retail

Online sales now command 30% of Thailand's retail landscape as TikTok Shop climbs to second place and local rival Pantip Mall prepares for a 2026 debut.

The Thai retail landscape has reached a historic tipping point, with e-commerce now established as the sector's primary engine of growth. Recent data reveals the digital market has surpassed the 1 trillion baht ($30bn) threshold, accounting for a staggering 30% of total national retail value.

The market is currently dominated by a trio of major players, though the hierarchy is shifting. Shopee remains the undisputed market leader with a 50% share, bolstered by its robust "Buy Now, Pay Later" financial services and proprietary logistics network, SPX Express.

However, the most disruptive growth has come from TikTok Shop. In just three years, the platform has seized a 32% market share, overtaking Lazada (18%) to claim the number two spot.

While Shopee and Lazada traditionally rely on "intent-based" shopping—where consumers search for specific items—TikTok has pioneered "impulse-based" commerce, using AI-driven entertainment and "Shoppertainment" to trigger immediate purchases.

