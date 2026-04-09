TCCT bans platforms from forcing sellers to use one courier

Asst Prof Visanu Vongsinsirikul, Secretary-General of the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT), has made it clear that the notice setting out regulatory guidelines for digital platforms has been in force since March 25, 2026, intending to curb “winner-takes-all” behaviour in the e-commerce ecosystem.

The heart of the new rules:

No forced logistics choice: Platforms must allow sellers to choose logistics providers as appropriate, rather than locking the system to only one affiliated company or partner.

Transparency is required: The system must clearly display available service-provider options, without ambiguity, so that merchants can genuinely manage their costs.

Opening the market to local players: The rules are also intended to give smaller logistics providers, including area-specific delivery operators, greater access to customer bases on digital platforms.

As for penalties, the notice is linked to the Trade Competition Act 2017, particularly Sections 50, 54, 55, 57 and 58, which serve as the principal legal basis for determining wrongdoing.

If the damage is suffered by sellers on the platform and the platform is found to hold a dominant market position, the case may fall under Section 50, which is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to 10% of the revenue earned in the year of the violation and imprisonment for up to two years, or both.