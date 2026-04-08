Thai Trade Office Signals End of Deflation as Q2 Price Hikes Loom

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office warns of a significant inflation rebound in Q2 2026, driven by global energy volatility and rising agricultural costs.

Thailand’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has issued a warning that the kingdom’s period of negative inflation is coming to an end.

After 12 consecutive months of deflationary pressure, officials forecast a "significant" inflationary surge in the second quarter of 2026, driven by a volatile mix of global energy prices and domestic supply constraints.

According to Nuntapong Jiralertpong, director-general of TPSO, the economic landscape is shifting rapidly. While March 2026 saw headline inflation sit at -0.08%, the figure represents a notable deceleration in the downward trend.

Government subsidies on electricity and fuel, alongside the sale of existing retail stock, have managed to shield consumers thus far. However, these buffers are expected to erode as the "cost-push" factors of 2026 take hold.

Three Tiers of Price Increases

The Ministry of Commerce is closely monitoring three categories of consumer goods slated for imminent price adjustments:

Moderate Hikes (0–5%): Essential seasonings, personal care items, and household staples like laundry detergent and nappies.

Mid-Tier Hikes (5–10%): A focused increase in the price of vegetable oils.

Significant Hikes (Over 10%): Higher-processed goods including soy sauce, soft drinks, fabric softeners, and toothpaste.

