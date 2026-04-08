Thai Trade Office Signals End of Deflation as Q2 Price Hikes Loom

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office warns of a significant inflation rebound in Q2 2026, driven by global energy volatility and rising agricultural costs.
Thailand’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has issued a warning that the kingdom’s period of negative inflation is coming to an end.
After 12 consecutive months of deflationary pressure, officials forecast a "significant" inflationary surge in the second quarter of 2026, driven by a volatile mix of global energy prices and domestic supply constraints.
According to Nuntapong Jiralertpong, director-general of TPSO, the economic landscape is shifting rapidly. While March 2026 saw headline inflation sit at -0.08%, the figure represents a notable deceleration in the downward trend.
Government subsidies on electricity and fuel, alongside the sale of existing retail stock, have managed to shield consumers thus far. However, these buffers are expected to erode as the "cost-push" factors of 2026 take hold.
Three Tiers of Price Increases
The Ministry of Commerce is closely monitoring three categories of consumer goods slated for imminent price adjustments:
Moderate Hikes (0–5%): Essential seasonings, personal care items, and household staples like laundry detergent and nappies.
Mid-Tier Hikes (5–10%): A focused increase in the price of vegetable oils.
Significant Hikes (Over 10%): Higher-processed goods including soy sauce, soft drinks, fabric softeners, and toothpaste.
The Catalyst: Energy and Climate
The projected spike is attributed to three primary catalysts. Firstly, geopolitical instability in the Middle East—specifically threats to the Strait of Hormuz—has sent global crude prices climbing, which will inevitably pass through to domestic pumps.
Secondly, extreme heat has decimated agricultural yields, particularly for fresh vegetables and eggs. Combined with rising animal feed costs, prices for pork and poultry are expected to follow an upward trajectory.
Finally, the aviation sector is seeing substantial fare increases due to the dual pressure of fuel costs and a slower-than-expected recovery in international flight frequencies.
The Spectre of Stagflation
While the TPSO has revised its annual headline inflation forecast from 0.0–1.0% up to 1.5–2.5%, the threat of "Stagflation"—stagnant growth paired with high inflation—remains a concern for policymakers.
"We cannot yet confirm a state of stagflation," Nuntapong noted, "as such a diagnosis requires a holistic look at GDP growth, employment figures, and export health. However, the pressure from energy costs is undeniable and requires a cautious policy approach."
Government Intervention
To mitigate the impact on the public, the Ministry of Commerce intends to intervene at the "upstream" level.
By regulating the prices of raw materials such as plastic pellets and soybean meal, the government hopes to prevent a "domino effect" of price hikes across the supply chain.
Additionally, the "Blue Flag" and "Thai Helps Thai" schemes will be expanded to provide lower-cost alternatives for struggling households as the kingdom braces for a more expensive second half of the year.