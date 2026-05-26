Five southern Thai provinces placed under landslide and runoff alert

The Department of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has urged its geohazard monitoring and warning network volunteers, as well as the public in Phang Nga, Ranong, Krabi, Phuket and Satun, to remain on alert.
They have been urged to watch for landslides and forest runoff from May 26 to 28, as continuous heavy rain has brought more than 100 millimetres of rainfall over 24 hours.
Several days of accumulated heavy rain, together with forest runoff that has already begun in some areas, could trigger landslides.
Areas under watch
Phang Nga: Khura Buri, Kapong, Takua Pa, Takua Thung, Thai Mueang
Ranong: Mueang Ranong, Kra Buri, Kapoe, La-un, Suk Samran
Krabi: Mueang Krabi, Khao Phanom, Khlong Thom, Ko Lanta
Phuket: Mueang Phuket, Kathu, Thalang
Satun: Khuan Kalong, Thung Wa, Manang