Five southern Thai provinces placed under landslide and runoff alert

The Department of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has urged its geohazard monitoring and warning network volunteers, as well as the public in Phang Nga, Ranong, Krabi, Phuket and Satun, to remain on alert.

They have been urged to watch for landslides and forest runoff from May 26 to 28, as continuous heavy rain has brought more than 100 millimetres of rainfall over 24 hours.

Several days of accumulated heavy rain, together with forest runoff that has already begun in some areas, could trigger landslides.