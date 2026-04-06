US trade report flags Thailand over market distortions, tariff barriers

The report goes beyond tariffs. It said Thailand’s average most-favoured-nation tariff rate stood at 9.9% in 2024, with average agricultural tariffs at 28.3% and non-agricultural tariffs at 7.0%. It also noted that Thailand had bound 76.9% of all tariff lines at the World Trade Organization, with an average bound tariff of 26.6%.

Labour remains another sensitive area. The US report said Washington continues to have concerns over Thailand’s labour rights protections, especially freedom of association and effective collective bargaining. It also noted continued concern over enforcement, echoing issues that led the US to suspend some of Thailand’s Generalized System of Preferences benefits in April 2020. The report added that Thailand still has no import ban on goods made with forced labour or indentured labour.

The pressure may intensify further through ongoing Section 301 processes. The USTR announced in March 2026 that interested parties must submit written comments by April 15, 2026, in investigations related to structural excess capacity and production, with public hearings scheduled to begin on May 5 and continue through May 8. In a separate set of Section 301 investigations related to failures to act on forced labour, the USTR also opened proceedings in March.

For Thailand, the report is more than a catalogue of complaints. It serves as a clear signal that while the US remains Thailand’s biggest export market, the bilateral relationship is still weighed down by unresolved disputes over tariffs, industrial policy, labour standards and market access. The broader challenge now is whether both sides can turn the existing framework into a final agreement that reduces friction rather than allowing trade tensions to harden further