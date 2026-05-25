Thai student receives global awards for turning plastic waste into hornbill nests

Global awards recognise youth-led conservation work

Yanin (Proud) Tangkaravakoon, a Thai Grade 11 student at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, USA, has received international recognition through two major global awards following the success of Homes for Hornbills, which aims to protect hornbills and support forest conservation through an innovative nesting solution.

The project was selected as a 2026 Top Honors Award Recipient of The Slingshot Challenge by the National Geographic Society. The global challenge aims to identify and support the next generation of problem-solvers, advocates and stewards of the planet.

Yanin was also named the 2026 Oceania and Southeast Asia Regional Winner of The Earth Prize 2026 by The Earth Foundation in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Earth Prize is the world’s largest environmental competition and “ideas incubator” for young people. It aims to inspire and empower the next generation of environmental innovators, supporting participants with the tools they need to develop ecological solutions with real-world impact.

Together, these achievements show how Homes for Hornbills demonstrates the power of youth-led innovation, scientific collaboration and community engagement in addressing biodiversity challenges while developing practical and sustainable solutions for wildlife conservation.