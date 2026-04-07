Bus operators press Anutin for fare rise and Transport Co shake-up

Public bus operators have urged Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to approve higher fares to reflect soaring fuel costs, warning that some services across the country could begin suspending operations from April 9 if the government fails to respond in time for the Songkran travel rush.
At the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Monday, April 7, a group of public transport operators led by Asanee Cherdchai, president of the Bus Operators Association, and Preeda Makmoolphon, president of the Van Trade Association, submitted a petition calling for urgent relief.
The group included van operators from all categories, large bus operators and private companies running services in partnership with the state-owned Transport Co. Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Transport Minister, received the letter on behalf of the prime minister and listened to the operators’ demands.
Asanee said operators of all sizes were struggling to cope with rising diesel costs. Large firms were now facing additional expenses of more than 1 million baht a day, while smaller operators were carrying extra daily burdens ranging from tens of thousands to more than 100,000 baht.
Despite those higher costs, he said, operators had been unable to raise fares accordingly. He argued that this had created an unfair situation, especially as previous discussions with Transport Co had not produced relief. According to the operators, they had asked for a fair adjustment to fares but were instead told to keep prices frozen, with warnings that routes could be taken away if they refused.
They said fare structures should move in line with energy costs, rising when oil prices rise and falling when they drop, rather than leaving operators to absorb the full shock on their own.
The operators asked the government to act on two immediate demands:
They also called for urgent relief measures, especially a reduction or suspension of timetable-related fees, arguing that this is something the government could implement immediately without waiting.
April 9 deadline raises Songkran travel fears
Asanee said that if there was still no answer from the government by April 9, some routes might have no choice but to start suspending services because operators could no longer carry the cost.
He insisted the move was not intended as a threat or an attempt to use passengers as leverage. Operators, he said, still wanted to serve the public, particularly with Songkran travel just around the corner. But some firms were already beginning to lose heart as losses mounted and frustration with Transport Co deepened.
Passengers who have already booked tickets would still be able to travel as planned, he said. But those who have not yet secured seats could face difficulties finding transport home if services begin to be cut.
Protest convoy planned at Parliament
The group said it would return on April 9 with more than 100 vans and buses heading to Parliament to hear how the government planned to solve the problem and provide relief. The date coincides with the new Cabinet’s policy statement, raising the political pressure on the administration to show that it has an answer before holiday travel peaks.