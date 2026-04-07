Bus operators press Anutin for fare rise and Transport Co shake-up





Two main demands put to the government

The operators asked the government to act on two immediate demands:

adjust passenger fares to reflect the higher fuel burden now being carried by operators replace the existing management of Transport Co, which they say does not understand the realities facing bus and van businesses

They also called for urgent relief measures, especially a reduction or suspension of timetable-related fees, arguing that this is something the government could implement immediately without waiting.

April 9 deadline raises Songkran travel fears

Asanee said that if there was still no answer from the government by April 9, some routes might have no choice but to start suspending services because operators could no longer carry the cost.

He insisted the move was not intended as a threat or an attempt to use passengers as leverage. Operators, he said, still wanted to serve the public, particularly with Songkran travel just around the corner. But some firms were already beginning to lose heart as losses mounted and frustration with Transport Co deepened.

Passengers who have already booked tickets would still be able to travel as planned, he said. But those who have not yet secured seats could face difficulties finding transport home if services begin to be cut.

Protest convoy planned at Parliament

The group said it would return on April 9 with more than 100 vans and buses heading to Parliament to hear how the government planned to solve the problem and provide relief. The date coincides with the new Cabinet’s policy statement, raising the political pressure on the administration to show that it has an answer before holiday travel peaks.