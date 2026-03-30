Thailand eyes bus fare rise but freezes rates through Songkran

Sorapong said the benchmark would be based on the K factor, or escalation factor, used by the Department of Highways.

He said the measure was intended to ensure that if oil prices rose by a certain percentage, freight charges would increase only in line with a standard formula, rather than being raised excessively. If oil prices later fell, transport charges would also have to come down in line with the same benchmark.

Fares frozen until April 19

Despite the planned fare increase proposal, the DLT and the Transport Company Limited, or BorKorSor, will keep public bus fares unchanged until April 19 to help reduce travel costs during the 2026 Songkran holiday.

To support operators during the fare freeze, the department plans to use money from the Road Safety Fund to compensate them for the gap between the current fare and the higher rate that would otherwise apply.

Sorapong said this would be the first time the fund had been used in this way.

State subsidy aimed at easing travel costs

The move is also intended to encourage people to use public transport instead of private cars, which officials believe would help reduce road accidents during the holiday period.

In an initial assessment, the department estimated that the compensation required would be about 20 baht per seat.

Based on peak passenger traffic of around 150,000 to 180,000 people a day, the subsidy could reach as much as 3 million baht per day. On normal travel days, the budget required would be lower.