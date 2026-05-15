Committee sets framework for review of Thailand’s Land Bridge project

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), announced the results of a meeting of the committee studying ways to drive the transport infrastructure development project linking transport between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, known as the Land Bridge project.

The committee, chaired by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, considered on Friday (May 15, 2026) its operating framework.

It will use as its base the results of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning’s 2025 feasibility study, preliminary design, environmental impact assessment and Business Development Model analysis for the transport infrastructure development project to develop the Southern Economic Corridor and link transport between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, together with the Senate’s 2022 study on the feasibility of linking Thailand’s Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea maritime transport routes.

A 2019 study jointly prepared by Chulalongkorn University and the NESDC will not be used in the committee’s consideration because it was based only on document research and a preliminary study.