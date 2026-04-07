Transport Ministry pushes fare package amid oil price surge

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Transport, led three deputy transport ministers in paying respects to the ministry’s sacred shrines on April 7, 2026, before officially starting work on their first day.

Phiphat said the ministry was ready to move ahead with policies aimed at improving people’s quality of life and stimulating the national economy amid the energy crisis and the global economic crisis. After taking the oath, he said, the Prime Minister had instructed ministers from all ministries to begin work at the same time without waiting for an auspicious date or time, as the first day of work itself was the most suitable and auspicious moment to solve people’s problems.

The Ministry of Transport has a public transport fare reduction package covering electric rail services, buses and passenger boats to help ease people’s travel costs.

At present, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) are considering either a 40-baht all-day fare or a zoning system.

The latest review is focusing on which model would offer the best value and greatest savings for passengers, with a view to expanding the policy to other rail lines.