DLT confirms April 6 fare rise after Middle East diesel shock

The crisis in the Middle East has sent diesel prices sharply higher, piling pressure on Thailand’s transport sector, where fuel accounts for as much as 45% of operating costs.

Public transport operators have already cut services by 20% in an effort to keep their businesses afloat.

In response, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has rolled out urgent measures to manage energy price volatility and prevent disruption for the large number of people expected to travel back to their hometowns during Songkran 2026.

To ease the burden on passengers, fares will be frozen during the festival period.

Titipat Thaijongrak, director of the Automotive Engineering Bureau and spokesperson for the Department of Land Transport, said the department’s current fare oversight measures had been divided into three main parts.