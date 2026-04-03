DLT confirms April 6 fare rise after Middle East diesel shock

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026

The Department of Land Transport said the revised fares will take effect on April 6 after diesel prices jumped sharply amid the Middle East crisis.

  • Thailand's Department of Land Transport (DLT) has approved a public transport fare increase effective April 6, 2026, due to a sharp rise in diesel prices caused by a crisis in the Middle East.
  • The fare hike includes an increase of 5 satang per kilometre for large buses and 2 satang per kilometre for passenger vans, with other vehicle types also affected.
  • Despite the official start date, the fare increase will be temporarily frozen from April 6-19 for major coach routes to avoid impacting travelers during the Songkran festival.
  • The new fare structure will be reviewed monthly and may be adjusted up or down to reflect changes in fuel costs.

The crisis in the Middle East has sent diesel prices sharply higher, piling pressure on Thailand’s transport sector, where fuel accounts for as much as 45% of operating costs.

Public transport operators have already cut services by 20% in an effort to keep their businesses afloat.

In response, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has rolled out urgent measures to manage energy price volatility and prevent disruption for the large number of people expected to travel back to their hometowns during Songkran 2026.

To ease the burden on passengers, fares will be frozen during the festival period.

Titipat Thaijongrak, director of the Automotive Engineering Bureau and spokesperson for the Department of Land Transport, said the department’s current fare oversight measures had been divided into three main parts.

DLT confirms April 6 fare rise after Middle East diesel shock

1. Fare increase approved, effective April 6, 2026

The Central Land Transport Control Board resolved on March 30, 2026, to revise the fare structure to better reflect actual costs, with the details as follows:

Category 2 and 3 services

  • Large buses: an increase of 5 satang per kilometre per seat (for example, a 100-kilometre journey will rise by 5 baht per seat)
  • Passenger vans and minibuses: increase of 2 satang per kilometre per seat (for example, a 100-kilometre journey will rise by 2 baht per seat)

Category 4 services in Bangkok (shared pick-up trucks, locally known as songthaews)

  • Vehicles no more than two years old: an increase of 1 baht per seat
  • Vehicles more than two years old: an increase of 2 baht per seat

Category 1 and 4 services in the provinces

Authority has been delegated to provincial land transport control boards, which will consider fare adjustments using a formula that reflects local costs, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Energy Index and labour costs.

The new pricing structure will be updated month by month and may be adjusted upward or downward in line with actual energy conditions.

DLT confirms April 6 fare rise after Middle East diesel shock

2. Songkran 2026 fare freeze to help the public

The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Department of Land Transport and Transport Co., Ltd. to organise a public transport travel promotion scheme with support from the Road Safe Fund. Key measures include:

  • Fares for coaches operated by Transport Co., Ltd. and joint-service operators on Category 2 and 3 routes will be frozen from April 6-19, 2026.
  • Passengers who have already booked in advance will be able to travel at the original fare, with no additional charge.

3. Freight transport cost benchmark and fuel reserves

For freight transport, the Diesel Fuel-Based Transport Freight Cost Index (DFCI) has been prepared to serve as a fair benchmark for operators negotiating haulage charges with clients.

The DLT spokesperson added that the earlier fare adjustment had been approved using a diesel reference price of 38.99 baht per litre as of March 30, 2026. That figure has since risen to 47.74 baht per litre as of April 3, 2026.

If volatility continues, the department will need to review fares again to ensure operators can continue running their businesses, while pledging to keep prices as fair as possible for the public.

To reassure travellers throughout the festival, the department has also coordinated with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, to ensure adequate service stations and fuel reserves along both origin and destination routes.

The aim is to support the Songkran 2026 fare-freeze measure so operators can continue serving the public efficiently throughout the holiday period.

DLT confirms April 6 fare rise after Middle East diesel shock

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