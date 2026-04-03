DLT confirms April 6 fare rise after Middle East diesel shock

The crisis in the Middle East has sent diesel prices sharply higher, piling pressure on Thailand’s transport sector, where fuel accounts for as much as 45% of operating costs.
Public transport operators have already cut services by 20% in an effort to keep their businesses afloat.
In response, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has rolled out urgent measures to manage energy price volatility and prevent disruption for the large number of people expected to travel back to their hometowns during Songkran 2026.
To ease the burden on passengers, fares will be frozen during the festival period.
Titipat Thaijongrak, director of the Automotive Engineering Bureau and spokesperson for the Department of Land Transport, said the department’s current fare oversight measures had been divided into three main parts.
The Central Land Transport Control Board resolved on March 30, 2026, to revise the fare structure to better reflect actual costs, with the details as follows:
Category 2 and 3 services
Category 4 services in Bangkok (shared pick-up trucks, locally known as songthaews)
Category 1 and 4 services in the provinces
Authority has been delegated to provincial land transport control boards, which will consider fare adjustments using a formula that reflects local costs, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Energy Index and labour costs.
The new pricing structure will be updated month by month and may be adjusted upward or downward in line with actual energy conditions.
The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Department of Land Transport and Transport Co., Ltd. to organise a public transport travel promotion scheme with support from the Road Safe Fund. Key measures include:
For freight transport, the Diesel Fuel-Based Transport Freight Cost Index (DFCI) has been prepared to serve as a fair benchmark for operators negotiating haulage charges with clients.
The DLT spokesperson added that the earlier fare adjustment had been approved using a diesel reference price of 38.99 baht per litre as of March 30, 2026. That figure has since risen to 47.74 baht per litre as of April 3, 2026.
If volatility continues, the department will need to review fares again to ensure operators can continue running their businesses, while pledging to keep prices as fair as possible for the public.
To reassure travellers throughout the festival, the department has also coordinated with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, to ensure adequate service stations and fuel reserves along both origin and destination routes.
The aim is to support the Songkran 2026 fare-freeze measure so operators can continue serving the public efficiently throughout the holiday period.