Egg prices jump 6 baht a tray as transport costs surge

Thailand’s network of layer chicken cooperatives has announced another increase in farm-gate egg prices, raising the price of mixed eggs by 20 satang per egg to 3.60 baht each, which will push retail prices up by 6 baht per tray from March 28.

The key reasons are a drop in egg output following the culling of laying hens, the introduction of new hens that are not yet producing at full capacity, and extremely hot weather, which has further reduced production.

Producers are also facing significantly higher transport costs following the recent fuel price increase, which has become another factor putting pressure on prices.

The network of layer chicken cooperatives, comprising the Chachoengsao Layer Chicken Cooperative, the Chon Buri Layer Chicken Cooperative, the Chiang Mai-Lamphun Layer Chicken Cooperative and the Noi River Basin Layer Chicken Cooperative, announced the 20-satang increase in the price of mixed eggs to 3.60 baht per egg.

This will result in a further 6-baht rise in retail prices per tray. The cooperatives said the increase followed the continued culling of hens, while newly raised hens have yet to reach full production. The hot weather has also reduced output, in line with market mechanisms. The new price will take effect on March 28, 2026.