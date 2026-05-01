Heavy rain floods Bangkok roads and slows traffic after midday

Bangkok residents should check their routes after heavy rain, thunder and strong winds hit the capital from noon, flooding parts of Bang Khen.
The situation was particularly critical around Bang Khen Roundabout and Ram Intra Road, where floodwater reached 20 centimetres, causing traffic congestion and slowing vehicles as officials rushed to drain the water.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)reported today’s weather conditions and warned people not to drop their guard as large rain clusters were moving in and overlapping.
Rain was expected to last for more than an hour, and people were advised to check alternative routes before leaving home.
Reporters said heavy rain had continued, accompanied by strong gusts and thunder across Bangkok on Friday (May 1, 2026), at 1.15pm.
The key location of Bang Khen Roundabout had floodwater waiting to drain at a depth of 15-20 centimetres, causing traffic congestion to build up around the area.
Small vehicles should exercise extreme caution.
Officials from the Bang Khen District Office have gone into the area and taken up positions to speed up urgent drainage.
They were also helping to remove rubbish to clear waterways and prevent drainage pipes from becoming blocked.
Later, at 1.30pm, the situation remained worrying.
Flooding was found at the mouth of Ram Intra Soi 5 and on Ram Intra Road from the area in front of the Ramintra Post Office branch, with about 15 centimetres of water on the road surface waiting to drain.
Cars were moving slowly and stopping intermittently.
People using the route were asked to avoid it unless necessary.
The TMD warns of a new round of storms, with 15 Bangkok districts, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani told to prepare.
The TMD reported today’s weather at 1pm, saying light to moderate rain, with heavy rain in some areas, was found in Bangkok, Taling Chan, Bang Phlat, Dusit, Bang Sue, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, Khan Na Yao, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Bang Khen, Sai Mai, Min Buri, Don Mueang and Lak Si districts, as well as Nonthaburi and Chachoengsao.
The rain clusters were moving northwest and covering Bangkok, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Chatuchak, Lak Si, Don Mueang, Bang Sue and Khlong Sam Wa districts, as well as Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Chachoengsao.
Between 1.30pm and 2pm, the rain was expected to cover Bangkok, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Bang Sue districts, as well as Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Chachoengsao.
It was expected to remain over the areas for more than one hour.
People were asked to check the weather and plan their journeys carefully.