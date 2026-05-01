Heavy rain floods Bangkok roads and slows traffic after midday

Bangkok residents should check their routes after heavy rain, thunder and strong winds hit the capital from noon, flooding parts of Bang Khen.

The situation was particularly critical around Bang Khen Roundabout and Ram Intra Road, where floodwater reached 20 centimetres, causing traffic congestion and slowing vehicles as officials rushed to drain the water.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)reported today’s weather conditions and warned people not to drop their guard as large rain clusters were moving in and overlapping.

Rain was expected to last for more than an hour, and people were advised to check alternative routes before leaving home.

Reporters said heavy rain had continued, accompanied by strong gusts and thunder across Bangkok on Friday (May 1, 2026), at 1.15pm.