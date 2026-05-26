Ebola alarm – WHO says response lags as suspected deaths hit 220

The World Health Organization has warned that a fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is spreading faster than response teams can contain it, with suspected deaths rising to 220.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online African Union meeting on Monday that delays in detecting cases had left health authorities “playing catch-up”, warning that the epidemic was likely to worsen before it improves.

WHO chief heads to Congo as cases rise

Tedros said he was due to travel to Congo on Tuesday with Chikwe Ihekweazu, the WHO’s senior official responsible for health emergencies, as international concern grows over the outbreak’s speed and complexity.

Congo remains the centre of the outbreak, while neighbouring Uganda reported two additional Ebola cases on Monday, bringing its confirmed total to seven.

The WHO has declared the outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a public health emergency of international concern.

As of May 16, the agency said Congo had reported eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri province, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu health zones.