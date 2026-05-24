WHO raises DRC Ebola risk as suspected deaths climb above 170

Flights halted to the provincial capital as 10 African countries are warned

To prevent the disease from spreading widely across borders, the DRC Ministry of Transport announced an emergency order “suspending and banning all commercial and private flights to and from Bunia”, the capital of Ituri province and the location where deaths have been most heavily concentrated.

The order said humanitarian, medical or national emergency flights would be permitted only after special approval and strict screening by aviation and public health authorities.

At the same time, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) issued an alert to the governments of 10 African countries facing a high risk from cross-border spread:

Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

Among them, neighbouring Uganda reported on Saturday (May 23, 2026) that tests had confirmed three additional infections, bringing its cumulative total to five.

Angry crowds burn MSF field tent amid M23 rebel fighting

The medical crisis has been further aggravated by social fear and mistrust.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) confirmed that a medical field tent it had sent to support the public health system and disease isolation in Mongbwalu was “set on fire and destroyed” by angry crowds on May 22.

The incident occurred one day after rioters stoned and set fire to Rwampara hospital in an attempt to take the body of a well-known local footballer.

MSF said in a statement that, amid rapidly changing conditions, communities remained fearful and did not understand the disease.

The repeated burning of medical facilities reflected a serious lack of credibility and trust-building between the medical sector and remote communities.

In addition, WHO officials’ access for disease investigation and containment work has been bogged down and has faced severe difficulties because parts of the outbreak area in North Kivu and South Kivu are currently under the control and influence of the armed rebel group M23, which is engaged in fierce clashes with the Congolese government army.

This has created a law-enforcement vacuum and a large blind spot obstructing international response work.

The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in late May 2026 is moving towards a full-scale public health emergency.

WHO’s move to raise the alert to the highest level indicates that the first line of defence in Africa is under severe strain.

The likely next phase is that containment efforts will intensify through the Congolese government’s air lockdown measures and land-border closures by surrounding countries.

The key point is that, as long as insecurity and fighting with M23 rebels continue, and as long as public trust remains low enough for villagers to burn health facilities, the delivery of assistance and disease control will be almost impossible in practice.

This could be the start of a new epidemic nightmare with the potential to cross continents and threaten global public health security.