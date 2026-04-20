Myanmar seals recovery pact to lift ageing oilfield output

Myanmar, which currently imports about 97% of its fuel, is trying to strengthen its domestic supply after the Ministry of Electricity and Energy signed an enhanced oil recovery agreement with North Petro-Chem Corporation (Myanmar) Limited for the Htaukshabin–Kanni oil field.

At a signing ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on April 11, officials said the project was expected to bring immediate benefits by increasing crude output and helping expand domestic fuel production.

The Union Minister said the field, like many others in Myanmar, has been in operation for about 50 years and now needs modern technology, proper equipment, skilled manpower and investment to improve yields. He said the company was selected because it was able to meet those requirements.