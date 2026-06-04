AIS Business and Microsoft launch “AI Ready for SMEs”

Three pillars to widen AI access and skills

The “AI Ready for SMEs” initiative is built around three core pillars designed to provide access to solutions, develop essential skills and foster AI innovation for Thai SMEs.

The first pillar is comprehensive packages tailored for SMEs. These are designed to help businesses unlock the power of AI more easily and cost-effectively. AIS “SME AI Ready” packages are integrated with Microsoft 365 and Copilot, supported by the AIS Service Desk, a dedicated after-sales team available 24 hours a day via Hotline 1740. This is intended to help SMEs transition to AI smoothly, safely and with maximum efficiency.

The first 1,000 customers subscribing to the “Copilot” package will receive free access to a Copilot workshop. Customers subscribing to 10 licences or more will also receive a free private on-site training session at their office to help customise AI usage to their specific business needs.

The second pillar is nationwide AI upskilling for SMEs. AIS and Microsoft will co-host educational roadshows in Bangkok and key economic provinces across seven regions nationwide. The programme aims to train more than 700 SME entrepreneurs on AI capabilities by the end of 2026.

To expand learning opportunities, Microsoft will also bring its Microsoft Elevate training curriculum to AIS’s online platform, allowing SMEs to learn from a range of use cases and develop skills at their own pace.

The third pillar is SME AI Agents, offering ready-to-use AI solutions. The initiative introduces AI Agent Templates for use on Copilot, enabling SMEs to build and customise agents for specific business functions.

It begins with Business Assistant AI, designed to provide business owners with precise insights and recommendations to improve efficiency.

Future plans include expanding the templates to other functions, such as human resources and finance, as well as developing specialised AI Agents for specific industries, including smart manufacturing, to continuously drive digital transformation.

Microsoft sees AI narrowing digital gaps

Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand and Emerging Markets, described SMEs as a vital foundation of Thailand’s economy and a key driver of national growth.

He noted that many small businesses have faced obstacles in digital transformation due to limitations in skills, talent and budget. In the age of AI, however, those barriers are being significantly reduced, enabling SMEs to adopt technology more easily, improve efficiency, lower costs, make smarter decisions and achieve tangible growth.

“Competitive advantage is no longer defined by the size of an organisation, but by how quickly it can adapt and turn technology into real impact,” Dhanawat said. “For Thai SMEs, AI presents a powerful opportunity to boost productivity, drive innovation and unlock new avenues for growth.”

Dhanawat added that Microsoft believed its collaboration with AIS Business would help Thai entrepreneurs access the technology, skills and support needed to turn potential into measurable outcomes and grow with confidence in the new era.

SME council backs AI push for Thai businesses

Supree Thongpetch, President of the Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Council, noted that the council recognised the importance of integrating AI into SME business operations to improve efficiency, enhance competitiveness and strengthen the country’s economic foundation.

He described the “AI Ready for SMEs” initiative as a significant step forward, enabling SMEs to access and benefit from AI in a tangible, safe and convenient way, supported by continuous skills development.

“This project helps bridge the technology gap, opens new business opportunities and empowers Thai SMEs to compete at the international level,” Supree said.

Services and packages under the “AI Ready for SMEs” initiative will be available from mid-June to September 2026. Interested SME entrepreneurs can find more details at www.ais.th/business/sme/sme-campaign/sme-ai-ready.