AIS posts 28% profit rise as 5G users and broadband customers grow

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), listed under the ticker symbol ADVANC, has reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that its first-quarter 2026 net profit stood at 13.49 billion baht, up 28% from the same period last year.
The company recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 32.19 billion baht, a 7.1% increase that came in above estimates. AIS attributed the growth to higher revenue and disciplined cost management.
Total revenue reached 58.19 billion baht, up 3.4% year on year, supported by growth across all core businesses, including sales revenue. However, the increase was partly offset by lower revenue from its partnership with National Telecom (NT) after the expiry of the 2100MHz network interconnection agreement with NT.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total revenue fell 2.3%, mainly due to seasonal factors in the retail business.
AIS said its mobile business continued to grow from a high-quality customer base and its nationwide intelligent 5G network. The company had 46.9 million mobile subscribers, an increase of 170,200 from the fourth quarter of 2025.
The growth was driven by AIS’s focus on high-quality customers, expansion in the SIM solution segment and effective churn management. Its 5G network now covers more than 95% of Thailand’s population.
The number of 5G users rose to 18.5 million, up 643,100 from the previous quarter. Mobile business revenue grew 7.6% year on year, reinforcing AIS’s position as a quality leader in the telecoms industry.
AIS said its home internet business continued to underline its leadership in broadband through home internet innovation and enhanced digital experiences. AIS 3BB FIBRE3 added 63,400 customers from the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing its total home broadband customer base to 5.3 million.
The company said this reflected confidence in its network quality and digital services, which are designed to deliver better experiences for households. Key offerings include Super FAST packages and Home FibreLAN packages, supported by strong entertainment and sports content, including the EPL, Thai League, Bundesliga, NBA and NFL.
Home broadband revenue grew 8.7% from the previous year, strengthening AIS’s position as a leading player in the broadband market.
AIS said its enterprise customer business continued to support the transformation of Thai businesses through digital infrastructure and intelligent solutions designed to meet connectivity needs.
Despite economic volatility, enterprise service revenue grew 1.7% year on year. The key growth drivers were data connectivity networks, 5G solution services and data centres, which support demand from Thai organisations.
AIS said these services would also help Thailand move towards becoming a sustainable nation through digital infrastructure that supports investment, the expansion of global technology and the future growth of the AI industry.
AIS said it continued to invest in new businesses to create future growth and add digital value for customers.
These include its retail business, which offers new digital lifestyle products such as high-quality LINK UP accessories, Pet Tracker devices for pet lovers and new gadgets developed with partners to meet digital consumer trends.
The company is also expanding its entertainment business. Most recently, AIS partnered with a new content partner under the concept of “Verticaltainment” to offer vertical-format series that match the viewing behaviour of digital-era audiences and create new long-term growth opportunities.
This year, AIS will continue investing under a capital expenditure target of 30–35 billion baht to enhance customer experience across all dimensions.
The investment will focus on 5G network development, the expansion of high-speed home internet services and the development of connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
AIS will also work with global partners to drive its AI Ecosystem, laying the foundation for a secure digital ecosystem and supporting sustainable growth in Thailand’s digital economy.
The company expects service revenue to grow by 3–5%, while EBITDA is projected to increase by around 2–4%.
In addition, AIS said strategic investment in the virtual bank business and other projects is expected to strengthen its platform capabilities and diversify future revenue sources beyond traditional telecoms services.
However, these investments could put pressure on EBITDA in the early stages. AIS expects its virtual bank business to begin generating profit from the fourth year onwards.