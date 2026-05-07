AIS posts 28% profit rise as 5G users and broadband customers grow

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), listed under the ticker symbol ADVANC, has reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that its first-quarter 2026 net profit stood at 13.49 billion baht, up 28% from the same period last year.

The company recorded earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 32.19 billion baht, a 7.1% increase that came in above estimates. AIS attributed the growth to higher revenue and disciplined cost management.

Total revenue reached 58.19 billion baht, up 3.4% year on year, supported by growth across all core businesses, including sales revenue. However, the increase was partly offset by lower revenue from its partnership with National Telecom (NT) after the expiry of the 2100MHz network interconnection agreement with NT.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total revenue fell 2.3%, mainly due to seasonal factors in the retail business.