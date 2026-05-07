DDPM warns 60 provinces, including Bangkok, to brace for storms and flash floods from May 7-10

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned 60 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region and Bangkok to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain between May 7 and 10, 2026. Authorities have been told to monitor weather conditions and disaster risks closely, deploy rapid-response teams and equipment in high-risk areas, and be ready to provide immediate assistance if needed. The public has been urged to follow official forecasts and warnings closely, check that homes and structures are secure, avoid open areas, large trees, billboards and unstable buildings, and beware of lightning.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China is spreading over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea across upper Thailand. As a result, the North, Northeast, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, will see more thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain during the period.
May 7-9, 2026
North: 17 provinces
Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.
Northeast: 20 provinces
Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central region: 23 provinces
Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan.
May 10, 2026
North: 15 provinces
Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: 5 provinces
Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu and Udon Thani.
Bangkok
Bangkok is under watch throughout May 7-10, 2026.
DDPM said it had coordinated with provincial authorities in all 60 provinces, along with regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in at-risk areas, to stay on alert and prepare for the situation. Local administrative organisations have also been told to warn residents in advance and prepare machinery and response teams so that help can be provided quickly if needed.
The public has been advised to follow weather forecasts and official information closely, check that homes and other structures are secure, avoid staying in open areas or beneath large trees, billboards or weak structures, and beware of lightning. People should also watch for dangers from heavy rain that may trigger flash floods and run-off flooding, while farmers are urged to protect crops and livestock and look after their health during the changing weather.
People can follow official warnings through the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. Those affected by disasters can report incidents and seek assistance via Line ID @1784DDPM or the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.