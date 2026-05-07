DDPM warns 60 provinces, including Bangkok, to brace for storms and flash floods from May 7-10

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned 60 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region and Bangkok to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain between May 7 and 10, 2026. Authorities have been told to monitor weather conditions and disaster risks closely, deploy rapid-response teams and equipment in high-risk areas, and be ready to provide immediate assistance if needed. The public has been urged to follow official forecasts and warnings closely, check that homes and structures are secure, avoid open areas, large trees, billboards and unstable buildings, and beware of lightning.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China is spreading over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea across upper Thailand. As a result, the North, Northeast, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, will see more thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated heavy rain during the period.