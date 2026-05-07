BTS make history at Mexico’s National Palace as 50,000 fans gather

BTS appeared on the balcony for about five minutes and spoke in Spanish and English to thank ARMY, the name of the group’s fandom, for waiting for hours in the sun to support them.

RM, the group’s leader, said: “We can’t wait to perform at tomorrow’s concert. Let’s have fun together. Te amo. Te quiero. Muchas gracias.”

V said that although he was not very good at Spanish, he wanted to try speaking the language. “We miss you. We really missed Mexico. The energy here is amazing. Thank you so much for loving us. See you next time,” he said.

Before heading back inside, V also shouted in Spanish: “Mucho picante!” — meaning “very spicy” — followed by Jung Kook, the group’s youngest member, who thanked fans in Spanish by saying “gracias”.

The Mexico Chamber of Commerce expects BTS’s three concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros on May 7, 9 and 10 to generate around US$107.5 million, or more than 3.4 billion baht, for the local economy.

‘Blue dot fever’ as weak economy weighs on concerts

At the same time, several global artists, including Post Malone, Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik and The Pussycat Dolls, have announced concert-tour cancellations in several cities. Several K-pop acts have also made similar moves, including (G)I-DLE, which cancelled its entire North American tour this year.

Although the artists cited different reasons in official announcements from their labels, including health concerns and logistical issues, leading entertainment media have reported that the real reason was low ticket sales that made the tours financially unviable.

Page Six News cited industry insiders as saying that Post Malone and several other artists had been hit by “blue dot fever”, a term used to describe unsold tickets. The phrase refers to the blue dots that appear on Ticketmaster seating charts to show seats that remain available.

Against the backdrop of a sluggish global economy, audiences’ purchasing power has also weakened. As a result, only artists with large and highly loyal fan bases, such as Taylor Swift and BTS, are seen as capable of selling out stadium-scale concerts.

For BTS, who announced 82 concert dates worldwide in 2026 after an almost four-year group hiatus while the members completed mandatory military service, every announced show has sold out. This has given rise to the term “BTSnomics” — a blend of BTS and economics — to describe the global economic impact generated by the group.