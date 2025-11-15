Beyond K-Pop: ASEAN and Korean Media Unite to Shape Regional Future

The Two-Way Street

If the first session exposed gaps in diplomatic understanding, the second – focused on K-Culture as a bridge – revealed even more complex dynamics.

Nguyen My Ha from Vietnam News stressed that cultural exchange must be genuinely reciprocal. Whilst K-pop and Korean dramas have influenced Vietnamese food and fashion (kimchi is now widely sold in Vietnam), misunderstandings persist.

Korean supervisors in Vietnamese factories are sometimes perceived as overly strict – a clash between Korean directness and the Vietnamese practice of using humour to cope with stress.

"Vietnamese workers and brides are embraced in Korean society, where they integrate their culture, language, and food, contributing value to the workforce and raising the next generation of Koreans," Ha noted, reminding the audience that historical ties between the nations date back to the 13th century.

Yerica Lai from The Jakarta Post highlighted K-pop's surprising evolution into a space for civic engagement.

Highly organised fan communities in Thailand, Myanmar, and Indonesia channel their influence to support democratic causes. Indonesian BTS fans, for instance, have organised tree-planting campaigns and raised 1.4 billion rupiah for disaster relief.

"Media coverage of these movements legitimises civic participation and shows that activism can take the form of digital fandom organising," Lai said.

Benson Ang from The Straits Times pointed to a unique feature of K-pop concerts in Singapore: the consistent use of Korean-to-English translators.

"This creates an equal barrier of entry for everyone, resulting in racially diverse audiences that include various minority groups, fostering a sense of community," he observed.



Digital Divides and AI Challenges

The forum also tackled emerging challenges around artificial intelligence and misinformation. Cecilia Suerte Felipe from the Philippine Presidential Communication Office noted that Korea is well-positioned to guide ASEAN in utilising AI and technology.

Moon Jae-yeon offered a nuanced response: whilst technology is available, the cultural literacy built through exposure to social media – as seen in Korea – is critical for sorting out misinformed sources and disinformation.

Brunei's Rasidah Hj Abu Bakar confirmed that cooperation with Korea involves support for e-government and joint research on AI-based services, including education programmes and an AI radio project.

Promoting ASEAN Culture

When discussion turned to promoting ASEAN culture in Korea, the responses were pragmatic. Singapore's Ang attributed limited consumption largely to language difficulties, noting that even within ASEAN, countries don't frequently consume one another's media.

"Every country needs to take responsibility for promoting its own culture," he said.

Cambodia's Raksmey agreed, noting that his country is focusing on promoting traditional dance and music rather than attempting to compete with K-pop talent.

From the Filipino perspective, Suerte Felipe emphasised sustainability as a key pillar of cooperation.

Korea's support for climate resilience, cleaner energy (solar, wind, hydrogen), and biodiversity conservation projects demonstrate the partnership's breadth beyond cultural ties.

Korea is one of the Philippines' biggest trading partners, with the Philippines-Korea Free Trade Agreement opening new opportunities.

Thailand's Nongluck Ajanapanya from The Nation stressed the media's vital role as both storytellers and stakeholders.

She cited concrete examples: a June 2025 memorandum of understanding on carbon neutrality capacity building in the electrical and electronics industry, and a September 2025 environmental forum where Thai and Korean students collaborated on solutions for air pollution.

"Media plays a crucial role in translating complex concepts like carbon neutrality and digital transformation into public understanding," Nongluck said.



Building Beyond the Wave

As the forum concluded, participants acknowledged that cultural phenomena like K-pop aren't permanent. To ensure lasting connection, the focus must move beyond simple enjoyment of cultural products towards genuine two-way understanding.

Rasidah from Brunei captured this sentiment: "Media's role is crucial in showing the human impact of cooperation through local stories, moving beyond policies and numbers."

Praysith Thammavongsa from Vientiane Times in Laos added that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership "goes beyond diplomacy and trade, centring on understanding, communication, and shared identity."

For Nam Jeong-ho, the forum's ultimate purpose was clear: "Only with deeper understanding can we ensure accurate reporting and healthy relationships."

He reminded attendees that in the West, people from both regions are simply classified as "Asians."

"Korea's development can help elevate perceptions of Asian people, including ASEAN nationals, and as ASEAN prospers, Koreans too receive greater respect abroad," he said. "We are partners walking together towards Asia's shared future."

The candid exchanges in Jeju suggest that both ASEAN and Korean media are ready to move beyond surface-level cultural celebration towards the more difficult work of mutual understanding – confronting biases, addressing sensitive issues, and building narratives that reflect the complexity of a partnership now elevated to its highest strategic tier.

Whether that means humanising scam victims, recognising the political power of fan communities, or simply learning to cover ASEAN nations as distinct entities rather than a monolithic bloc, the journalists gathered in Jeju demonstrated that the media's role in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership extends far beyond promoting tourism and trade statistics.

