South Korea eases work visa rules to boost opportunities for skilled Thai youth

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand has announced relaxed visa criteria for Thai nationals applying for job-seeking (D-10) and employment (E-7) visas, as part of efforts to enhance human resource exchanges between Thailand and South Korea. The new measures aim to create more opportunities for skilled Thai youth — particularly those proficient in the Korean language — to live and work in South Korea.

Under the revised guidelines, young Thais with strong Korean language skills will benefit from reduced financial proof requirements, simplified assessment criteria, and an extended stay period from one year to up to three years.

Applicants under 29 years old who hold a bachelor’s degree in Korean language or Korean studies and have achieved TOPIK Level 6 will now be exempt from submitting financial proof and minimum point-score requirements (60 points) when applying for the D-10-1 job-seeking visa in Korea. Their maximum stay period will also increase from one year to three years.

This relaxation follows the approval by South Korea’s Ministry of Justice of a proposal from the Korean Embassy in Bangkok to support Thai students studying Korean language or Korean studies. Currently, 28 Thai universities offer related programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.