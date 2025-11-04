S. Korea launches tax probe into local office linked to Cambodian scam ring

According to the NTS, the group allegedly set up fake overseas real estate consulting businesses in prominent commercial areas of Seoul, hiring local staff and presenting these offices as mere liaison points.

The group is suspected of raising tens of millions, possibly hundreds of millions, of South Korean won from domestic investors for real estate projects, which were then transferred to affiliated companies in Cambodia.

"We have not been able to verify if the domestic investors actually acquired the properties," said Ahn Deok-soo, an NTS official, during a press briefing. He also mentioned that the group is suspected of laundering proceeds from phishing crimes by disguising them as overseas real estate investments.