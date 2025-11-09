ASEAN-Korea Centre to Host ‘ASEAN Week 2025’ Across South Korea

Flagship event to boost cultural, economic, and media ties between Southeast Asia and Seoul, following recent ASEAN-ROK summit and new strategic partnership commitment.

The ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC), led by Secretary General Kim Jae-shin, is set to host ASEAN Week 2025 from November 11 to 16, with events scheduled across Seoul, Jeju, and Ilsan.

The six-day initiative is designed as a comprehensive platform to operationalise the spirit of cooperation outlined by President Lee Jae-myung at the recent ASEAN-ROK Summit in Malaysia, where he detailed his vision for advancing the ASEAN-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

Since its launch in 2019, ASEAN Week has served as a pivotal platform connecting the two regions.

ASEAN Week 2025 will feature a series of high-profile events aimed at expanding practical cooperation in culture, economy, and media, while simultaneously seeking to promote greater people-to-people exchanges.

Key highlights include: the ‘Commemorative Ceremony: Completion of the 10 ASEAN Benches at the ASEAN-Korea Olle’, the ‘ASEAN Journalists Invitation Program’ and ‘ASEAN-Korea Media Forum’, and the ‘ASEAN Trade Fair 2025’.

