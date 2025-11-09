ASEAN-Korea Centre to Host ‘ASEAN Week 2025’ Across South Korea

Flagship event to boost cultural, economic, and media ties between Southeast Asia and Seoul, following recent ASEAN-ROK summit and new strategic partnership commitment.
The ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC), led by Secretary General Kim Jae-shin, is set to host ASEAN Week 2025 from November 11 to 16, with events scheduled across Seoul, Jeju, and Ilsan.
The six-day initiative is designed as a comprehensive platform to operationalise the spirit of cooperation outlined by President Lee Jae-myung at the recent ASEAN-ROK Summit in Malaysia, where he detailed his vision for advancing the ASEAN-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).
Since its launch in 2019, ASEAN Week has served as a pivotal platform connecting the two regions.
ASEAN Week 2025 will feature a series of high-profile events aimed at expanding practical cooperation in culture, economy, and media, while simultaneously seeking to promote greater people-to-people exchanges.
Key highlights include: the ‘Commemorative Ceremony: Completion of the 10 ASEAN Benches at the ASEAN-Korea Olle’, the ‘ASEAN Journalists Invitation Program’ and ‘ASEAN-Korea Media Forum’, and the ‘ASEAN Trade Fair 2025’.
Symbolic Benches Unveiled in Jeju
The Week will commence on November 11 with the commemorative ceremony at Parnas Hotel Jeju.
Hosted by the AKC with support from the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Olle Foundation, the event marks the completion of the installation of ten commemorative benches—each representing an ASEAN Member State (AMS)—along the designated ‘Jeju Olle Trail 8 Route: ASEAN-Korea Olle’.
This installation commemorates the 35th Anniversary of ASEAN-Korea Dialogue Relations and aims to boost ASEAN tourism to Jeju while fostering deeper cultural and tourism cooperation.
Ambassadors from the ten AMS to Korea, the Vice Governor of Jeju, the CEO of the Jeju Olle Foundation, and leading journalists are expected to attend.
Media Forum to Discuss Strategic Partnership
The AKC will also host the ‘ASEAN Journalists Invitation Program’ from November 11 to 15, inviting approximately 20 journalists from the ten AMS to enhance media networks and raise public awareness of the growing ties between the regions.
In conjunction with the programme, the ‘ASEAN-Korea Media Forum’ will be held on November 12, co-hosted by the AKC and the Korea Press Foundation.
Journalists from both regions will convene to exchange insights on the evolving relationship under the themes: “The Future of the ASEAN-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and “The Future of ASEAN-Korea Cultural Exchange: K-Culture as a Bridge.”
Trade Fair Showcases Southeast Asian Flavours
Economic cooperation will be championed by the ‘ASEAN Trade Fair 2025’, scheduled from November 13 to 16 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Ilsan.
A total of 80 food and beverage (F&B) companies from the ten AMS will participate, showcasing a wide variety of signature local products—such as kaya jam, specialty coffee, and dried fruits—and engaging in B2B business meetings with Korean buyers.
The exhibition will feature dedicated zones, including ASEAN Country Pavilions and a Business Meeting Zone for one-on-one consultations.
AKC Secretary General Kim Jae-shin commented: “We hope this year’s ASEAN Week will serve as an opportunity to expand practical cooperation in line with the ASEAN-Korea CSP, revitalise people-to-people exchanges, and further strengthen mutual trust and solidarity between the two regions.”