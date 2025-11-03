48 Thai franchise brands thrive overseas as Commerce Ministry pushes global expansion

Thailand’s franchise sector has emerged as a major economic engine, contributing more than 300 billion baht annually and expanding by 15–20% per year. Far from being just a “business model,” franchising now represents a key driver of Thai entrepreneurship and economic growth.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Commerce Ministry has announced the “Thai Franchise Entrepreneurs Upgrade Plan 2026,” aimed not only at increasing the number of franchise brands but also at “creating people, building standards, and creating opportunities.” The plan seeks to help new entrepreneurs enter the franchise system confidently while propelling established Thai brands onto the global stage.

Currently, 48 Thai franchises have achieved success abroad, mainly in the food and beverage sector. The ministry plans to launch an international Thai Franchise Roadshow to showcase Thailand’s franchise potential and promote expansion of at least five additional brands overseas.

Raising franchise standards

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, DBD Director-General, said the franchise system enables rapid growth and wide consumer access but faces challenges in maintaining management quality and operational efficiency. Success depends on strong networks and aligned relationships between franchisors and franchisees.

The DBD’s long-term franchise development strategy focuses on cultivating new entrepreneurs, strengthening existing brands, and ensuring franchises meet recognised standards for sustainable growth.