48 Thai franchise brands thrive overseas as Commerce Ministry pushes global expansion

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 03, 2025

Commerce Ministry to launch a 2026 franchise upgrade plan and roadshow after 48 Thai brands succeed abroad, aiming to expand at least five more globally

Thailand’s franchise sector has emerged as a major economic engine, contributing more than 300 billion baht annually and expanding by 15–20% per year. Far from being just a “business model,” franchising now represents a key driver of Thai entrepreneurship and economic growth.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Commerce Ministry has announced the “Thai Franchise Entrepreneurs Upgrade Plan 2026,” aimed not only at increasing the number of franchise brands but also at “creating people, building standards, and creating opportunities.” The plan seeks to help new entrepreneurs enter the franchise system confidently while propelling established Thai brands onto the global stage.

Currently, 48 Thai franchises have achieved success abroad, mainly in the food and beverage sector. The ministry plans to launch an international Thai Franchise Roadshow to showcase Thailand’s franchise potential and promote expansion of at least five additional brands overseas.

Raising franchise standards

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, DBD Director-General, said the franchise system enables rapid growth and wide consumer access but faces challenges in maintaining management quality and operational efficiency. Success depends on strong networks and aligned relationships between franchisors and franchisees.

The DBD’s long-term franchise development strategy focuses on cultivating new entrepreneurs, strengthening existing brands, and ensuring franchises meet recognised standards for sustainable growth.

Franchise Development Plan 2026 highlights:

  1. Creating new franchises:
    Provide training through the DBD Franchise Program (DBD-FP) to build understanding of franchise systems for both franchisors and franchisees, enabling readiness assessment before investment.
  2. Upgrading to quality standards:
    Help businesses meet Franchise Standard benchmarks via on-site consultations and on-the-job training, using frameworks based on the Thailand Quality Award (TQA) and the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award (MBNQA), recognised in over 70 countries.
    Assessment covers seven areas — leadership, strategy, customers and franchisees, data and knowledge management, workforce, operations, and results. Certified franchises will receive a Franchise Standard certificate and seal of quality.
  3. Thailand Franchise Award 2026 (TFA 2026):
    Recognise outstanding franchises, enhance brand image, and inspire entrepreneurs by highlighting model franchises with best practices.
  4. Domestic showcases and exhibitions:
    Promote Thai franchises at major trade events such as Thailand Franchise & Business Opportunities (TFBO) to connect with investors.
  5. Franchise Career Roadshow 2026:
    Scheduled from December 2025 onward across four regions, the roadshow will offer business-matching opportunities and franchise investment options for jobseekers, entrepreneurs, and SMEs, supporting grassroots economic growth.

Global push: Thai Franchise Towards Global

The ministry will intensify efforts to promote Thai franchises internationally through the Thai Franchise Towards Global initiative, organising overseas roadshows to highlight Thai franchise capability and secure more global investors.

48 Thai franchise brands succeed abroad

Currently, 48 Thai franchises have expanded to 31 countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the Maldives, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Iran, Lebanon, Canada, the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

Of these, 33 are food and beverage brands, followed by 6 in education, 4 in retail, 4 in services, and 1 in beauty and spa.

So far, 571 franchises have participated in DBD development programmes — 45% food, 20% beverages, 13% services, 12% education, 6% retail, and 4% beauty and spa.

“Franchising is a highly efficient business management model with low risk. Its success depends on collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure systematic expansion, resilience, and long-term competitiveness,” Poonpong said.

