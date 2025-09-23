DBD revokes registrations of some 9,300 firms in Bangkok

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

DBD revokes registrations of over 9,300 firms in Bangkok for failing to file reports or complete closure procedures, with 90 days to appeal.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) announced on Tuesday that it has revoked the registrations of around 9,300 legal entities with head offices in Bangkok.

DBD director-general Oramon Sapthaweetham said the department had issued two announcements, dated July 31 and September 1, to revoke the registrations of 9,343 companies and partnerships for the following reasons:

  • Failure to submit financial reports to the DBD for three consecutive years: 7,032 legal entities
  • Not filing a closing financial report within three years after notifying the DBD of their intention to cease operations: 2,311 legal entities

Oramon said the DBD would next accelerate checks on legal entities in the provinces and revoke registrations of those that also fail to submit financial reports for three consecutive years.

She added that affected firms have 90 days to oppose the revocation by submitting explanations to the DBD. After the 90-day period, the companies will be classified as “unoccupied” and will be unable to conduct any transactions.

However, companies may repeal the “unoccupied” status by filing a petition with the civil court within 10 years of being assigned the status.
 

