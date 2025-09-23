DBD revokes registrations of some 9,300 firms in Bangkok

Oramon said the DBD would next accelerate checks on legal entities in the provinces and revoke registrations of those that also fail to submit financial reports for three consecutive years.

She added that affected firms have 90 days to oppose the revocation by submitting explanations to the DBD. After the 90-day period, the companies will be classified as “unoccupied” and will be unable to conduct any transactions.

However, companies may repeal the “unoccupied” status by filing a petition with the civil court within 10 years of being assigned the status.

