DBD launches crackdown on illegal business practices

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has established a new task force and integrated collaboration with related agencies to prevent and suppress businesses operating in violation of the law.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the department, said that although efforts have been made to simplify and speed up the process for business registration, unscrupulous individuals continue to exploit loopholes to deceive the public.

Some register companies and open bank accounts to create so-called “juristic mule accounts” for fraudulent activities, he explained.

He added that some legal entities operate in violation of the law, including foreign nationals who register companies using Thai nominees to conceal their ownership, causing damage to the public and affecting national security, economy, trade, and investment.

“These problems have intensified over time,” Poonpong noted.