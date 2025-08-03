Coffee consumption surges as Thai market defies economic slump

In 2024, the global coffee market was valued at US$269.27 billion and is projected to grow to US$369.46 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

Coffee has become a daily staple for many Thais, who now consume an average of over 340 cups per person annually. This growing consumption has pushed the domestic market value to 65 billion baht—an increase of 8.33% from the previous year.

DBD data shows that Thailand cultivates both Arabica and Robusta varieties across more than 220,000 rai of farmland, yielding around 40,000–50,000 tonnes annually.

However, only 5,000 tonnes qualify as specialty coffee, falling short of domestic demand. As a result, coffee bean imports surged to 8.38 billion baht between January and May 2025, while exports stood at 2.41 billion baht.

Consumer preferences have shifted clearly—from instant coffee to fresh and specialty brews. Each generation shows distinct preferences: Gen X favours convenience, while Gen Y and Z prioritise lifestyle experiences and sustainability.