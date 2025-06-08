Vietnamese couple caught producing 20 tonnes of fake coffee from soybeans and additives

The police of Central Highlands province, Dak Lak, on Saturday announced they have officially launched legal proceedings against a married couple for producing and trading counterfeit coffee.

Over 20 tonnes of the fake product, made primarily from soybean powder and chemical additives, had already made its way to market before authorities intervened.

Phan Danh Duong Bao, 52 years old, a resident of Ninh Xuan Commune, Ninh Hoa Town, Khanh Hoa Province, has been detained for “producing and trading counterfeit goods” in the form of ground coffee. His wife, Ho Thuy Bich Dan, 47 years old, has also been indicted but is currently under house arrest and banned from leaving her locality.