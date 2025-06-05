YouTuber with 2M followers held for Vietnam misinformation

The owner of the YouTube channel “Nguoi Dua Tin" (translated as The Herald/Messenger), which has garnered 2 million followers, along with two associates, have been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation about political leaders ahead of Party Congresses.

HCM City police on Wednesday arrested Le Van Can, 59, along with Nguyen Duc Minh, 24, and Nguyen Hoang Tan, 27, for allegedly abusing democratic freedoms in violation of Article 331 of the Penal Code.

They face charges related to over 6,700 videos that misrepresented political actions, generating illicit earnings of over VND10 billion (US$385,000).