US made 'tough' requests to Vietnam in trade talks, sources say

A source briefed on the matter said if US requests to effectively cut Vietnam's reliance on China were met, they could pose a serious challenge to the Southeast Asian country's economy. Its sprawling manufacturing industry, which produces consumer goods including Apple devices and Nike shoes, is closely integrated into its much bigger neighbour's supply chains.

Now, as it seeks to play its part in tackling climate change, the country has set an ambitious goal to develop renewable energy.

It might also complicate Vietnam's long-standing policy of maintaining good relations with China, a major foreign investor, but also a source of security concerns due to conflicting claims in the South China Sea.

BOOMING TRADE

Vietnam has nearly tripled its exports to the United States since the start of the U.S.-China trade war in 2018, when the first Trump administration imposed wide-ranging tariffs on Beijing, pushing some manufacturers to move production south.

But as exports to the US boomed, Vietnam also vastly expanded imports from China, with their inflow almost exactly matching the value and swings of exports to the United States over the years, each totalling around $140 billion in 2024, data from the US and Vietnam show.

Vietnam's exports to the United States have increased in parallel with its imports from China in recent years

US officials have long accused Vietnam of being used as a waypoint for Chinese goods destined for the United States. At times, according to the allegations, goods had "Made in Vietnam" labels despite having received no or insufficient added value in the country, allowing Chinese exporters to avoid high US duties on their goods.

Aware of the US criticism, Hanoi has launched a crackdown on illegal transhipment of goods. The effect has yet to be seen in trade flows, however, as exports to the United States and imports from China both reached a record high in April, according to the latest data.

Vietnam has also repeatedly shown its willingness to reduce non-tariff barriers and to import more US goods, in line with long-standing requests from Washington.

In recent weeks, officials have reiterated plans to buy US planes and have signed or pledged multiple non-binding agreements, including on the purchase of farm products and energy.

That may, however, not be enough, as US negotiators seek real contracts, one of the people said.

